Region Roundup: Libbey falls in quarterfinals of Bobby Bowers Memorial, and more

New Covenant rising junior Luke Libbey’s run in the Bobby Bowers Memorial Junior Golf Tournament came to an end in the quarterfinal run Wednesday afternoon at Springfield Golf & Country Club in Springfield.

D.A. Regala, a rising senior at Severna Park High School in Maryland, edged Libbey 2 and 1 in the quarterfinal round. The loss ended Libbey’s quest to win the prestigious American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) event that has been contested since 1975.

Libbey was the No. 1 seed after earning medalist honors in stroke play qualifying.

He opened Wednesday with a 5 and 4 win over Joseph Weinstein in the Round of 16.

Regala claimed a 1-up win over Miller Carr in the Round of 16.

Regala garnered national attention as a freshman in 2019 when he self-reported an incorrect score during the final round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) 3A/4A state championship. The report caused his score to be disqualified.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Brewer, Johnson honored by Shrine Bowl

Liberty quarterback Charlie Brewer and defensive end Durrell Johnson were unveiled on the Shrine Bowl 1000, the East-West Shrine Bowl’s comprehensive list of the top 1,000 all-star game and draft eligible players.

Brewer, unlike the other three scholarship quarterbacks on the Liberty roster, has substantial experience at the FBS level. He completed 63.3% of his passes for 10,184 yards, 69 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, and added 1,055 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns during his time with Baylor and Utah.

Johnson is entering his third season with the Flames. He has racked up 63 tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, 8/5 sacks, eight quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 4, Columbia 3

Lynchburg’s offense was limited to two hits through seven innings. Then the bats got going in the eighth to end a lengthy losing streak.

The Hillcats struck for four runs on three hits in the eighth, highlighted by Junior Sanquintin’s bases-clearing triple, to win Wednesday at Bank of the James Stadium and end a five-game losing streak.

The Hillcats (41-42) took advantage of Columbia reliever Brayden Theriot’s inability to record outs. Theriot entered in the eighth with a 2-0 lead, and recorded only one out in the seven batters he faced.

Jorge Burgos’ single scored Luis Durango for the Hillcats’ first run, then Isaiah Greene drew a walk to load the bases.

Theriot (1-1) got a pop out from Will Bartlett for the inning’s first out, then Sanquintin followed by lacing an 0-2 offering into right field that scored Jake Fox, Burgos and Greene.

Miguel Vinicio (1-1) retired six of the seven batters he faced to pick up the victory.

The lone batter who reached was Carson Williams, whose one-out solo homer in the ninth trimmed the deficit to one run.

Williams’ RBI double in the first inning gave the RiverDogs (54-28) a 1-0 lead. Bobby Seymour clubbed a solo homer in the fifth that put Columbia ahead 2-0.

Williams and Seymour combined for all four of Columbia’s hits.

Lynchburg starter Reid Johnston did not factor into the decision despite pitching a season-long seven innings. He struck out a season-high 11, allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and did not walk any batters in his 82-pitch outing.