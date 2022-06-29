Region Roundup: Simmons advances to state am quarterfinals

Liberty redshirt junior Isaac Simmons won twice Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the VSGA Amateur Championship at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk.

The victories allowed Simmons, a Huddleston native and Jefferson Forest High School graduate, to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time. He previously advanced to the Round of 16 in 2020.

Simmons needed three extra holes to defeat Patrick Gareiss in the Round of 16. Gareiss held a 2 up lead through 16, but Simmons forced the playoff by winning No. 17 with an eagle and claiming No. 18 with a par.

Both players recorded pars at Nos. 1 and 2. Simmons made birdie at the par-5 third, while Gareiss made par to end the match at 21 holes.

Simmons defeated Hunter Duncan 2 up to begin match play in the Round of 32.

Simmons led 4 up through seven holes and Duncan responded by winning the next four holes to bring the match to all square.

Simmons made par at the par-4 13th to take a 1 up lead, then he secured the victory by posting par at No. 18.

“I’ll admit, I’ve had a lot of struggles with match play in the past, and that’s something I’m comfortable saying because I think I’ve gotten over it,” Simmons told the VSGA. “It’s a different game than stroke play and sometimes I get a little too ahead of myself. So it was nice to win today in two different styles — being way ahead and being way behind. It does a lot for my confidence.”

Simmons’ quarterfinal opponent is Jordan Utley, who won 1 up over No. 1 seed Connor Creasy, and their match begins at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Utley was last year’s state am runner-up and advanced to the Round of 16 in 2020.

The winner of that quarterfinal matchup will face either Grayson Wood, last week’s VSGA Junior Match Play champion, or Radford University’s Bryce Corbett in the semifinals Thursday afternoon.

The other area local who advanced to match play, Appomattox’s Adam Marshall, was eliminated in the Round of 32.

Carlo Pizzano, the No. 3 seed, won 4 and 3. Marshall held a 1 up lead through five holes, but Pizzano won three of the next four holes to take a 2 up advantage.

Marshall won 11 to close the deficit to one, but Pizzano won Nos. 13, 14 and 15 to secure the win.

Pizzano, Furman’s Ross Funderbuke, Evan Beck and James Madison signee Garrett Kuhla also advanced to the quarterfinals.

All quarterfinalists are exempt from qualifying for the 2023 state am, which will be played at Boonsboro Country Club.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Salem 6, Lynchburg 3

Lynchburg’s offense woke up from an eight-inning doldrum with a barrage of hits in its final at-bat Wednesday at Bank of the James Stadium. It was enough to avoid being shut out for the third time this season at the hands of Salem’s pitching.

Yorberto Mejicano’s two-run double capped a three-run sixth inning, the Red Sox added two insurance runs on a wild pitch and error in the ninth inning, and Salem won the second game of the six-game series before an announced crowd of 1,278.

Lynchburg (38-33), thanks to its three-run, five-hit ninth inning, avoided being shut out for the third time this season. Salem (37-34) is responsible for the Hillcats’ two shutouts in an 8-0 win on April 27 and a 2-0 triumph on May 1.

The ninth-inning offensive output came as Salem relief pitcher Gabriel Jackson (5-6) was attempting to complete a five-inning relief outing.

The Hillcats struck immediately in the ninth, as Yordys Valdes reached on a leadoff single and scored on a double from Jorge Burgos (2 for 4).

Jackson recorded back-to-back outs, then surrendered three straight singles to Dayan Frias, Isaiah Greene and Victor Planchart as Hillcats trimmed the lead to three runs.

Joey Stock, who inherited two runners on base, induced a popout by Jordan Brown on the second pitch of the at-bat to end the game.

Salem starter Hunter Dobbins walked one and struck out six over four hitless innings. Jackson didn’t surrender a hit until Brown’s leadoff single in the sixth.

Burgos had a two-out single in the frame.

Hillcats starter Jack Leftwich (4-2) took the loss. He allowed four earned runs on nine hits, walked one and struck out five over 5 ⅓ innings.