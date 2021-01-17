Region roundup: Thacker shines as Lynchburg men's basketball opens season with win

Lynchburg forward T.C. Thacker was consistently posting strong outings late in the 2019-20 season when that campaign came to a close in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.

Thacker and the Hornets had to wait 10 ½ months to finally get back on the court. He looked like he hadn’t missed a beat.

The Amherst County High School product posted a monster line of 16 points, career highs of 19 rebounds and six assists, and tallied five blocked shots and two steals as Lynchburg claimed a 78-65 victory over Methodist to open the season Sunday afternoon at Turner Gymnasium.

Thacker enjoyed a breakout junior season with averages of 14.8 points and 9.6 rebounds.

He scored seven points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the first half as the Hornets (1-0) shot a robust 51.7% from the field and led by 12 points at halftime.

Thacker and freshman Landon Sutton (12 points) combined to score 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the second half as the Hornets’ lead swelled to 23 at 78-55 with 2:40 remaining.

Dow Dunton and Tharon Suggs each scored eight points for UL.

Dante Burden led all scorers with 20 points for Methodist (0-1). He added six steals, four rebounds and three assists.