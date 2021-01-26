Region roundup: UL's Thacker named ODAC player of the week, and more

S’Zahria Jones led the Marlins (0-2, 0-1) with 15 points and seven rebounds.

VWC scored a paltry four points on 18.2% shooting in the fourth quarter.

MEN’S GOLF

Florida edges Liberty in playoff

In Jacksonville, Florida, No. 15 Florida needed two playoff holes to edge Liberty and claim the Timuquana Collegiate at Timuquana Country Club.

The Gators and Flames were tied at 21-under par following Tuesday’s third round. Both teams were able to take advantage as second-round leader Virginia faltered in the final round and finished one stroke back in third.

Liberty had three individuals place in the top 15. Kieran Vincent finished in a tie for fourth at 8 under, Alexandre Fuchs finished in a tie for eighth at 6 under, and Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) was in a tie for 15th at 4 under.

UVa's Jimmie Massie (E.C. Glass) finished in a tie for 41st at 3 over.

CROSS COUNTRY

Liberty sweeps women’s weekly awards

Liberty posted a perfect score of 15 to win Saturday’s CSU Buccaneer Invitational, and the Flames reaped the ASUN Conference weekly honors.