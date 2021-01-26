Region roundup: UL's Thacker named ODAC player of the week, and more

Lynchburg senior forward T.C. Thacker was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week after posting a pair of double-doubles in the Hornets’ first two games.
Thacker, a Madison Heights native and Amherst County High School product, averaged 16 points and 16.5 rebounds in victories over Methodist and Eastern Mennonite.
He pulled down a career-high 19 rebounds in the season-opening triumph over Methodist.
Thacker leads the ODAC in rebounding, is tied for second in both steals and blocked shots per game, and is shooting 55% from the field.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lynchburg 70, Virginia Wesleyan 44
Maggie Quarles scored 13 points to lead four players in double figures and Lynchburg used a hot-shooting first half to pull away and easily defeat Virginia Wesleyan on Tuesday at Turner Gymnasium.
Abby Oguich, Kate Kolb and Lizzie Davis each scored 10 points for the Hornets (1-1, 1-1 ODAC). Davis had five rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Oguich added eight rebounds and six assists.
Erin Green added seven points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots off the bench.
UL shot 52.5% in the first half and built a 41-25 halftime lead.
S’Zahria Jones led the Marlins (0-2, 0-1) with 15 points and seven rebounds.
VWC scored a paltry four points on 18.2% shooting in the fourth quarter.
MEN’S GOLF
Florida edges Liberty in playoff
In Jacksonville, Florida, No. 15 Florida needed two playoff holes to edge Liberty and claim the Timuquana Collegiate at Timuquana Country Club.
The Gators and Flames were tied at 21-under par following Tuesday’s third round. Both teams were able to take advantage as second-round leader Virginia faltered in the final round and finished one stroke back in third.
Liberty had three individuals place in the top 15. Kieran Vincent finished in a tie for fourth at 8 under, Alexandre Fuchs finished in a tie for eighth at 6 under, and Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) was in a tie for 15th at 4 under.
UVa's Jimmie Massie (E.C. Glass) finished in a tie for 41st at 3 over.
CROSS COUNTRY
Liberty sweeps women’s weekly awards
Liberty posted a perfect score of 15 to win Saturday’s CSU Buccaneer Invitational, and the Flames reaped the ASUN Conference weekly honors.
Calli Doan, the individual champion, was named the ASUN women’s cross country runner of the week, and fifth-place finisher Marie Hostetler was tabbed the women’s freshman of the week.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Liberty sweeps CCSA weekly honors
Liberty senior Payton Keiner and junior Lauren Chennault were named the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) swimmer and diver of the week, respectively, after leading the Flames to a victory over Campbell in the TYR Senior Celebration Meet.
Keiner won the 100 and 200 backstrokes and was part of the winning relay teams in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.
Chennault posted a score of 300 in the one-meter diving, which served as an exhibition since Campbell did not have any divers.