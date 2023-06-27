At Boonsboro Country Club, Virginia Tech's Charlie Hanson fired a 3-under-par 67 one day after his opening-round 65 and claimed stroke-play medalist honors at the Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship.

The rising senior finished with a two-day qualifying total of 8-under 132 and will be the No. 1 seed when match play begins Wednesday at Boonsboro. Hanson held off incoming VCU freshman Grayson Wood and Cornell's Ben Choe, each of whom finished at 6 under and tied for second.

“I kind of struck it pretty well all day, no big misses," Hanson told the VSGA. "I just kind of got hot with the putter midway through my second nine."

Jefferson Forest graduate and Liberty University golfer Isaac Simmons finished in a tie for fourth with Blacksburg High's Jake Albert at 5 under.

Simmons, fresh off his appearance at the U.S. Open earlier this month, fired a 68 one day after his opening-round 67.

“Just one match at a time," Simmons told the VSGA of upcoming match play. "I think I’ve realized from playing in this event quite a bit, that it really doesn’t matter who you get paired against. Anyone can get hot. You have to treat each match like it’s the final match. ... I think last year, I did a good job of that. I was up big, and it got tight. Then I was down big, and it got tight. Then I lost in the semis, Grayson [Wood] was just putting and hitting it really well. It just makes me aware this year that anyone can be dangerous. I think I’ve got to clean my driving up a little bit, because if I’m driving it well, I have pretty good length and can take advantage of a few holes. To win a match out here, you’re going to need five or six or seven birdies.”

New Covenant's Luke Libbey followed his first round 72 with a 68 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 140. He finished at even par, in a three-way tie for 25th.

Choe posted the tournament's low round Tuesday, a 6-under 64.

University of Lynchburg golfer Tate Corbett finished in a three-way tie for 28th at 1 over and sneaked in ahead of the cut. The final match-play spots were decided by a 6-for-5 playoff, with all six players teeing off from No. 1 at the same time. Corbett, with a par, was one of three players to advance.

In Wednesday's Round of 32, Hanson tees off at 7:30 a.m. against Bobby Dudeck III. Simmons goes against Reeve Felner, with a tee time of 8:24 a.m.

Appomattox's Carrico commits to Virginia Tech

After a junior season in which she compiled a 10-1 record across 19 appearances (12 starts), Appomattox rising senior Bree Carrico last week announced her commitment to Virginia Tech, meaning she will become the third Raiders player in the last couple years to play for an ACC school.

Carrico threw four shutouts this spring and posted a 2.00 ERA. In 70 innings, she recorded 126 strikeouts. Together with fellow pitcher Paisley Mann (11-2), she helped Appomattox to a 21-3 record.

Former Appomattox pitcher Courtney Layne and infielder Kelsey Hackett both currently suit up for UVa with Rustburg pitcher Eden Bigham and Brookville pitcher Madison Harris. At Tech, Carrico will join forces with pitcher and Jefferson Forest grad Emma Lemley.