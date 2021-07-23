Return of athletes a welcomed sight at Commonwealth Games opening ceremonies

Dan Foutz spent a couple of hours Friday walking through the throngs of athletes, coaches and parents gathered on the Liberty University campus. The athletes, young and old, were draped in their game apparel. Coaches and parents stood close by, snapped photos and shared laughs.
For Foutz, the president of Virginia Amateur Sports, the lead up to the evening’s opening ceremonies of the Virginia Commonwealth Games was about seeing things return to normal. He hadn’t seen one side of Williams Stadium’s lower deck begin to fill up in three years, and the parade of athletes onto the football turf was a welcomed sight.
“It’s surreal, … like the good ole days,” he said.
Foutz and his staff welcomed athletes, coaches and parents competing in 19 sports in the Lynchburg area to the main games weekend. The 2020 Commonwealth Games’ opening ceremonies were held virtually in a nearly empty Williams Stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan said, in a prerecorded message, this weekend’s events were the largest gathering of people in the city since the state was reopened at the end of May.
“It’s just great for everybody to be back out here again,” Foutz said.
The opening ceremonies featured guest speaker Antoine Craig, a Paralympian from Richmond, who told his story of determination and resiliency once he lost his eyesight in 2010 following a lengthy battle with retinitis pigmentosa, a group of genetic disorders that involve a breakdown and loss of cells in the retina.
Craig, 39, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved to Richmond in 2010. He said he was the first member of his family to earn a college degree when he graduated with a bachelor’s in psychology in 2016 from Virginia Commonwealth University, and he recently finished his master’s in rehabilitation and mental health counseling at VCU.
“I just tried to kind of find some commonality in the struggle,” Craig said. He intertwined his story with the struggles of the past 16 months since the pandemic hit. “We all kind of have challenges and one challenge isn’t greater than the other, but just recognizing we all are in this together. That kind of helped me get that message across.”
Craig was the most popular photo request following the lighting of the cauldron and the fireworks display. Children and their parents eagerly waited turns to take photos with Craig, who proudly sported two of his medals from previous Commonwealth Games competition.
He also wore his silver medal from the 2017 U.S. Paralympics Track & Field National Championships, and gold medals from the 2018 and 2019 Arizona Grand Prix.
One family, though, caught Craig’s attention.
A mother and son approached Craig once the crowd dispersed, and the young boy shyly shook Craig’s hand.
“You’re an inspiration to him,” the mother said, telling her son’s story of being born with glaucoma in both eyes but progressively improving to the point he is now playing basketball.
“It makes me kind of emotional because I spent so much time — I think we all spent a lot of time — alone these last couple of years, and you don’t really realize how much impact your life or even your struggle has on someone else,” Craig said. “To me, it was just validation that what I’m doing is correct. I just need to keep doing what I’m doing and work hard, even if it’s not for myself.”
Craig is competing in the 100- and 200-meter dashes Sunday.
“His story is incredible,” said Foutz, who added he called Craig on Tuesday night to see if he was available to participate in the opening ceremonies. “… He’s honored to have come. There’s a lot to his story, and it’s fantastic.”
The track & field competition Saturday and Sunday will feature 3-year-old Ben Mangum, the son of VAS games director Amanda Mangum, competing in the 50-meter dash; 82-year-old Danville native Clara Lee Ripley, a multi-time winner in the Commonwealth Games and the Senior Games; and 64-year-old Jack Strawther from Orange, who said he hasn’t competed in 50 years.
“It’s something that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives,” Foutz said.