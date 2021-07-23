Return of athletes a welcomed sight at Commonwealth Games opening ceremonies

Craig, 39, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved to Richmond in 2010. He said he was the first member of his family to earn a college degree when he graduated with a bachelor’s in psychology in 2016 from Virginia Commonwealth University, and he recently finished his master’s in rehabilitation and mental health counseling at VCU.

“I just tried to kind of find some commonality in the struggle,” Craig said. He intertwined his story with the struggles of the past 16 months since the pandemic hit. “We all kind of have challenges and one challenge isn’t greater than the other, but just recognizing we all are in this together. That kind of helped me get that message across.”

Craig was the most popular photo request following the lighting of the cauldron and the fireworks display. Children and their parents eagerly waited turns to take photos with Craig, who proudly sported two of his medals from previous Commonwealth Games competition.

He also wore his silver medal from the 2017 U.S. Paralympics Track & Field National Championships, and gold medals from the 2018 and 2019 Arizona Grand Prix.

One family, though, caught Craig’s attention.

A mother and son approached Craig once the crowd dispersed, and the young boy shyly shook Craig’s hand.