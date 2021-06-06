Salem powers past Hillcats in series finale

Salem hit five home runs, including two long blasts by first baseman Joe Davis, and the Red Sox easily captured the series finale against Lynchburg, 9-2, at Bank of the James Stadium on Sunday.

Lynchburg (16-13) lost four times in the six-game series, and its pitching staff was beaten up Sunday to the tune of 14 hits, with all nine runs earned.

The Hillcats remained four games back of first-place Delmarva (20-9) in the Low-A East's North Division because the Shorebirds dropped their series finale to Fredericksburg (8-22) on Sunday, 7-2. The Hillcats welcome Delmarva for a pivotal six-game homestand that begins Tuesday and concludes Sunday.

Davis, drafted in the 19th round of the MLB draft by Boston in 2019, went on a tear Sunday, going 3 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs. His two-out, three-run blast in the third inning gave Salem a 3-0 lead, and he went deep again with a solo shot in the fifth, also hit with two outs. Davis is batting a blistering .357.

The Red Sox also received solo homers from third baseman Ceddanne Rafaela in the fourth and catcher Jaxx Groshans in the seventh before right fielder Wil Dalton's two-run homer in the three-run eighth inning.