Shipley's birdie binge gives him four-shot lead at Fox Puss

Ryan Stinnett heard the words from his playing partners Kyle Bailey and Rylan Shim, but didn’t really believe them until he drove his cart up to the 11th green and saw why they congratulated him for a great shot.
His third shot at the 368-yard par 4 landed softly on the green and rolled to within an inch of the hole. The Amherst native got out of his cart, began walking toward this ball and said to himself, ‘That just saved your tournament. You’ve got a shot.’”
That save, plus steady play over the back nine, kept Stinnett in contention for the Fox Puss Invitational title.
Stinnett hovered around the top of the leaderboard throughout Saturday’s round and sits in second behind defending Fox Puss champion Neal Shipley.
Shipley rattled off four consecutive birdies between Nos. 14 through 17 to card a second-round 68 and move to 2-under par for the tournament.
“I knew that if you shoot level par, you’d probably gain a couple of strokes on the field,” Shipley said. “It was a nice surprise to have that many birdies coming in. I was looking to finish somewhere around 1 or 2 over, and just made a bunch of birdies. It’s a good surprise.”
Stinnett and first-round leader Kyle Bailey are tied for second at 2 over.
“It’s going to take a lot to get there, but if you would have told me at the beginning of the week that you’re going to be within four of the lead, I would have said, ‘Yeah, that’s good. Let’s see what happens,’” Stinnett said..
Shipley was at 2 over for the tournament after a bogey at the par-3 13th, but began his string of birdies by rolling in a lengthy putt at the par-4 14th.
He capped the birdie binge by placing his tee shot within 3 feet of the hole at the par-3 17th.
“I just hit a couple of good golf shots, made a couple good length putts and sometimes you just get it rolling and I had it going there for a few holes,” he said.
Stinnett last played a competitive tournament nearly 10 months ago when he won the two-day Central Virginia Invitational Golf Tournament.
The 39-year-old Virginia Tech graduate’s priorities have shifted in recent years with a business and three growing children, but he has taken advantage of living near Poplar Grove Golf Club to play a few holes whenever he gets a chance.
Those quick trips onto the course have allowed him to refine his putting touch and work on other elements of his game to stay sharp for the few tournaments he participates in on a yearly basis.
His putting was a strength Saturday. The 2008 Fox Puss champion needed 27 putts to complete his round, and he said that number could have been lower if putts destined for the hole either didn’t lose speed right before reaching the cup or burn the edge.
He recorded par on 10 of his final 13 holes, made birdies at Nos. 6 and 16, and would have had another par at No. 9 if not for it burning the right edge and lipping around the back.
“It was good. I’ve known this course for a long time,” Stinnett said. “I’ve been able to play out here with some friends that are members. I feel comfortable. I know where to miss it and where not to miss it. A couple of times today I was in spots I couldn’t miss it, but was able to salvage the damage.”
Along with his save at No. 11, he nearly holed out for birdie from the right greenside bunker at No. 13. Those two saves kept him at 3 over for the tournament and close enough to be in Sunday’s final group with Shipley and Bailey.
“Those were huge, huge shots,” Stinnett said. “Then after that I felt like I found my swing and started going.”
Liberty redshirt freshman Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) shot a second-round 72 and is alone in fourth at 3 over.
Shim, Blake Carter and Justin Young are tied for fifth at 5 over.
Bowen Sargent shot a 1-under 70 in the second round and is tied for Buck Brittain for the senior division lead.
Jack Allara, Bert Allen and Jeffrey Flax each shot 1-under 70 in Saturday’s second round and are first through third in the super senior division. Allara, at 3 under, leads Allen and Flax by three shots.