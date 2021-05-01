Shipley's birdie binge gives him four-shot lead at Fox Puss

Ryan Stinnett heard the words from his playing partners Kyle Bailey and Rylan Shim, but didn’t really believe them until he drove his cart up to the 11th green and saw why they congratulated him for a great shot.

His third shot at the 368-yard par 4 landed softly on the green and rolled to within an inch of the hole. The Amherst native got out of his cart, began walking toward this ball and said to himself, ‘That just saved your tournament. You’ve got a shot.’”

That save, plus steady play over the back nine, kept Stinnett in contention for the Fox Puss Invitational title.

Stinnett hovered around the top of the leaderboard throughout Saturday’s round and sits in second behind defending Fox Puss champion Neal Shipley.

Shipley rattled off four consecutive birdies between Nos. 14 through 17 to card a second-round 68 and move to 2-under par for the tournament.

“I knew that if you shoot level par, you’d probably gain a couple of strokes on the field,” Shipley said. “It was a nice surprise to have that many birdies coming in. I was looking to finish somewhere around 1 or 2 over, and just made a bunch of birdies. It’s a good surprise.”

Stinnett and first-round leader Kyle Bailey are tied for second at 2 over.