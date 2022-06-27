Simmons in tie for 10th after opening round of state am

Isaac Simmons has played well in the few events he’s participated in since he played in the Division I national championship with Liberty University.

The Jefferson Forest High School graduate remained in contention to qualify for the U.S. Open, and he opened the VSGA Amateur Championship with another strong round.

Simmons posted a 2-under 70 and is five-way tie for 10th in an opening round at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk that was suspended late Monday afternoon and will conclude Tuesday morning.

Simmons’ strong start put him in position to advance from stroke play to match play. The top 32 players at the end of Tuesday’s second round will advance to match play.

Evan Beck and Connor Creasy were at 6 under through 17 holes before their rounds were suspended because of lightning in the area.

Simmons is one of seven area golfers in the field, and he is the only one who was in the top 32 when play was suspended.

Marshall Tinsley (Amherst), who won last month’s CVIGT, is in a tie for 35th at 1 over. Recent Virginia Tech graduate Connor Burgess (E.C. Glass) shot 3 over and is in a tie for 55th that includes Appomattox’s Adam Marshall. Marshall played through No. 16 when his round was suspended.

Campbell rising redshirt sophomore Garnet Manley III (Jefferson Forest) shot 5 over and is tied for 82nd.

Ben Ailsworth (University of Lynchburg/E.C. Glass) shot 7 over and is tied for 98th. That group at 7 over includes Adam Houck, a 2001 Brookville High School graduate. Houck was in the same group with Marshall that played through 16 before play was suspended.

Simmons started on the back nine and had three birdies and one bogey to be at 2 under at the turn. He bogeyed the par-3 fifth to fall back to 1 under, but responded with a birdie at the par-4 seventh to get back to 2 under.