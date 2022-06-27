Singapore's Atienza holding her own in first Donna Andrews Invitational appearance

Aloysa Margiela Atienza didn’t venture far from her home in Singapore to play golf while she was still enrolled at the National University of Singapore. She played most of her events in the Singapore Golf Association, and when she did travel, it was to Australia, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.
The 23-year old Atienza recently graduated from college and felt it was time to cross the globe and see how her game stacked up against the top amateur golfers in the United States.
Atienza, through two rounds of the Donna Andrews Invitational, is holding her own in a field loaded with some of the top golfers in the college and high school ranks.
The Singapore native posted her second straight round in red figures Monday and remains tied with Virginia Tech graduate Jessica Spicer atop the leaderboard heading into the final 18 holes at Boonsboro Country Club.
“I think it’s been really good. I’m hitting the ball well, I’m just giving myself enough chances,” Atienza said. “Today on the greens a couple of putts didn’t drop and didn’t go my way, but I think I managed to just find some birdies on the back nine the last couple of holes and I’m just really happy that I managed to bounce back after my first two bogeys on the first two holes.”
Atienza and Spicer are at 4-under par after both shot 1-under 71 in the second round. They hold a one-shot lead over Virginia Tech signee Morgan Ketchum, who tied Haley Quickel for Monday’s lowest round with a 2-under 70.
Defending champion Jackie Rogowicz shot 1-under 71 for the second straight round and is two shots back heading into the final round.
Spicer moved to 5 under for the tournament and held a two-stroke lead after back-to-back birdies at Nos. 8 and 9. However, that is when she began burning the edges on birdie putts and had to settle for pars over the back nine.
She bogeyed the par-4 11th after failing to reach the green in regulation, and then missed on four chances to convert birdie putts over the final seven holes.
“I was definitely hoping to make a birdie or two and kind of get that stroke back. I had some opportunities, they just didn’t quite go in,” Spicer said. “Overall, I wasn’t unhappy with that because I wasn’t feeling very good about the way I was hitting the ball. I was happy to make steady pars and get in the clubhouse and recoup and come back tomorrow.”
Ketchum was in a similar position following her round. The recent high school graduate moved into a tie with Spicer and Atienza following a birdie at No. 14, but she closed by missing three birdie putts that were within 3 feet.
“I think some of the pin positions were more challenging," Ketchum said.
Ketchum’s par putt at No. 18 rolled by the hole and she fell to one shot back heading into the final round.
“I was hitting the ball really well. I was putting well at the start, but towards the end it wasn’t as good,” she said. “I missed about three 3-footers in the last four holes. Overall, I played pretty well.”
Atienza, Spicer and Ketchum will be in the final group. Ketchum is the only player in the group who has previously played in this tournament and she finished in a tie for 40th in 2020.
Spicer and Ketchum have primarily remained close to home during this summer, while Atienza has traveled from one coast to the other since arriving in the United States for the first time in early June.
She finished 10th in the Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston, New York, and then flew to Scottsdale, Arizona, to play in the Southwestern Amateur Women’s Division Championship at Desert Mountain Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Atienza finished 36th in that tournament.
“I just want to take my game to the next level and I’m hoping to turn pro soon,” she said.
The Donna Andrews Invitational is her third tournament, and she will play in three more by the beginning of August.
Those include the North & South Women’s Amateur Championship at Pinehurst No. 2 and Pinehurst No. 4 in North Carolina; the Women’s Western Amateur at Sunset Ridge Country Club in Northfield, Illinois; and wraps up with the Southern California Women's Amateur Championship at San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, California.
“Coming here [to Lynchburg], it felt a bit more like home because the weather is kind of like in Singapore,” she said. “I think that’s kind of helping me to play better, and of course getting used to the jet lag and stuff.”
The closing holes at Boonsboro have been kind to Atienza. She played the stretch at 3 under to close her first round and used back-to-back birdies at Nos. 15 and 16 Monday to move into a tie with Spicer.
“I treat almost every hole the same. I just try to give myself as much chances," she said. "I think it’s good that 16 is a par 5 and I can reach the green most of the time if I hit two good shots. I think just staying true to the process and just trusting it and just hoping that my putt will just drop and get the birdie."
Ohio State rising sophomore Faith Choi and Western Kentucky signee Sydney Hackett are tied for fifth at 1 under. Quickel, Ohio State’s Lauren Peter, Yale’s Ashley Au and James Madison’s Kendall Turner are tied for seventh at 1 over.
Macy Johnson shot a second-round 75 and sits at 4 over with a three-shot lead over Sophie Cao in the Donna Division.
Susan West, a former Alabama Golf Association Senior Golfer of the Year, shot 2 under in the second round and moved into a tie with Andrea Miller for the lead in the Senior Division.
West moved to 2 over for the tournament. Miller, the first-round leader and defending division champion, was 4 over in the second round.
Monday
At Boonsboro Country Club
Lynchburg
Yardage: 6,288; Par: 72
Second Round
Jessica Spicer;69-71—140
Aloysa Margiela Atienza;69-71—140
Morgan Ketchum;71-70—141
Jackie Rogowicz;71-71—142
Faith Choi;72-71—143
Sydney Hackett;71-72—143
Haley Quickel;75-70—145
Lauren Peter;71-74—145
Ashley Au;70-75—145
Kendall Turner;70-75—145
Isabella Britt;73-74—147
Alexis Florio;73-74—147
Lauren Jones;72-75—147
Ellen Yu;70-77—147
Caroline Craig;77-71—148
Danielle Suh;74-74—148
Nicole Adam;74-74—148
Kennedy Carroll;72-76—148
Macy Pate;73-75—148
Katherine Brictson;76-73—149
Riley Smyth;76-73—149
Kara Carter;75-74—149
Emma Landis;73-76—149
Catie Craig;78-72—150
Isabella van der Biest;76-74—150
Amber Mackiewicz;75-75—150
Pin-Wen Lu;75-75—150
Kayleigh Reinke;74-76—150
Samantha Fritzinger;80-71—151
Sarah Willis;75-76—151
Melanie Walker;75-76—151
Elsie MacCleery;74-77—151
Lexanne Halama;78-74—152
Kendall Maynard;78-74—152
Sofia Nogalo;76-76—152
Paris Fieldings;75-77—152
Allison Paik;72-80—152
Maria Atwood;78-75—153
Taylor Waller;77-76—153
Jade Gu;77-76—153
Chloe Holder;76-77—153
Anna Kittelson;74-79—153
Elizabeth Coffren;77-77—154
Katherine Shuster;75-79—154
Noelia Adkins;80-75—155
Michelle Cox;80-75—155
Jillian Drinkard;77-78—155
Delia Gibbs;77-78—155
Ester Choi;80-77—157
Eujin Pyon;77-80—157
Skylar Sload;77-80—157
Makayla Grubb;75-82—157
Carrie Catherine Ganim;81-77—158
Carol Pyon;78-80—158
Pilar Berchot;78-80—158
Vynie Chen;79-80—159
Abby Franks;76-83—159
Ashton Begley;80-80—160
Ashnoor Kaur;79-81—160
Saia Rampersaud;78-82—160
Allison Wix;84-76—160
Tiya Chowdary;80-80—160
Isabella Adkins;83-77—160
Lauren Freyvogel;78-83—161
Ryann Sinclair;79-82—161
Lauren Martin;82-82—164
Juliarose Genuardi;80-85—165
Michaela Cox;81-85—166
Donna Division
Yardage: 5,668; Par: 72
Macy Johnson;73-75—148
Sophie Cao;74-77—151
Raquel Walker;76-76—152
Adrienne Schmidt;79-74—153
Emerson Roychoudhury;75-82—157
Mckenzie Weddle;76-82—158
Bethany Welch;78-81—159
Kennedy MacCleery;89-72—161
Addison Ritter;84-84—168
Coty Clarke;88-80—168
Danielle Lawton;84-86—170
Amy Higgins;96-86—182
Senior Division
Yardage: 5,057; Par: 72
Susan West;76-70—146
Andrea Miller;70-76—146
Katie Cox;73-76—149
Jane Curtin;75-75—150
Joanne Kitusky;76-75—151
Kimbra Benson;78-74—152
Loraine Jones;72-80—152
Joan Gardner;76-79—155
Shelley Savage;77-78—155
Mary Cabriele;84-74—158
Martha Mirman;77-82—159
Lora Fioretti;84-76—160
Shawn McCullough;78-83—161
Kay Tyler;81-80—161
Maggie Brady;79-82—161
Amy Phelan;80-83—163
Ann Watkins;78-85—163
Cindy Thompson;86-84—170
Mimi Hoffman;90-83—173
Kathleen Graves;90-84—174
Brenda Baril;83-91—174