Singapore's Atienza holding her own in first Donna Andrews Invitational appearance

Aloysa Margiela Atienza didn’t venture far from her home in Singapore to play golf while she was still enrolled at the National University of Singapore. She played most of her events in the Singapore Golf Association, and when she did travel, it was to Australia, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

The 23-year old Atienza recently graduated from college and felt it was time to cross the globe and see how her game stacked up against the top amateur golfers in the United States.

Atienza, through two rounds of the Donna Andrews Invitational, is holding her own in a field loaded with some of the top golfers in the college and high school ranks.

The Singapore native posted her second straight round in red figures Monday and remains tied with Virginia Tech graduate Jessica Spicer atop the leaderboard heading into the final 18 holes at Boonsboro Country Club.

“I think it’s been really good. I’m hitting the ball well, I’m just giving myself enough chances,” Atienza said. “Today on the greens a couple of putts didn’t drop and didn’t go my way, but I think I managed to just find some birdies on the back nine the last couple of holes and I’m just really happy that I managed to bounce back after my first two bogeys on the first two holes.”

Atienza and Spicer are at 4-under par after both shot 1-under 71 in the second round. They hold a one-shot lead over Virginia Tech signee Morgan Ketchum, who tied Haley Quickel for Monday’s lowest round with a 2-under 70.

Defending champion Jackie Rogowicz shot 1-under 71 for the second straight round and is two shots back heading into the final round.

Spicer moved to 5 under for the tournament and held a two-stroke lead after back-to-back birdies at Nos. 8 and 9. However, that is when she began burning the edges on birdie putts and had to settle for pars over the back nine.

She bogeyed the par-4 11th after failing to reach the green in regulation, and then missed on four chances to convert birdie putts over the final seven holes.

“I was definitely hoping to make a birdie or two and kind of get that stroke back. I had some opportunities, they just didn’t quite go in,” Spicer said. “Overall, I wasn’t unhappy with that because I wasn’t feeling very good about the way I was hitting the ball. I was happy to make steady pars and get in the clubhouse and recoup and come back tomorrow.”

Ketchum was in a similar position following her round. The recent high school graduate moved into a tie with Spicer and Atienza following a birdie at No. 14, but she closed by missing three birdie putts that were within 3 feet.

“I think some of the pin positions were more challenging," Ketchum said.

Ketchum’s par putt at No. 18 rolled by the hole and she fell to one shot back heading into the final round.

“I was hitting the ball really well. I was putting well at the start, but towards the end it wasn’t as good,” she said. “I missed about three 3-footers in the last four holes. Overall, I played pretty well.”

Atienza, Spicer and Ketchum will be in the final group. Ketchum is the only player in the group who has previously played in this tournament and she finished in a tie for 40th in 2020.

Spicer and Ketchum have primarily remained close to home during this summer, while Atienza has traveled from one coast to the other since arriving in the United States for the first time in early June.

She finished 10th in the Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston, New York, and then flew to Scottsdale, Arizona, to play in the Southwestern Amateur Women’s Division Championship at Desert Mountain Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Atienza finished 36th in that tournament.

“I just want to take my game to the next level and I’m hoping to turn pro soon,” she said.

The Donna Andrews Invitational is her third tournament, and she will play in three more by the beginning of August.

Those include the North & South Women’s Amateur Championship at Pinehurst No. 2 and Pinehurst No. 4 in North Carolina; the Women’s Western Amateur at Sunset Ridge Country Club in Northfield, Illinois; and wraps up with the Southern California Women's Amateur Championship at San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, California.

“Coming here [to Lynchburg], it felt a bit more like home because the weather is kind of like in Singapore,” she said. “I think that’s kind of helping me to play better, and of course getting used to the jet lag and stuff.”

The closing holes at Boonsboro have been kind to Atienza. She played the stretch at 3 under to close her first round and used back-to-back birdies at Nos. 15 and 16 Monday to move into a tie with Spicer.

“I treat almost every hole the same. I just try to give myself as much chances," she said. "I think it’s good that 16 is a par 5 and I can reach the green most of the time if I hit two good shots. I think just staying true to the process and just trusting it and just hoping that my putt will just drop and get the birdie."

Ohio State rising sophomore Faith Choi and Western Kentucky signee Sydney Hackett are tied for fifth at 1 under. Quickel, Ohio State’s Lauren Peter, Yale’s Ashley Au and James Madison’s Kendall Turner are tied for seventh at 1 over.

Macy Johnson shot a second-round 75 and sits at 4 over with a three-shot lead over Sophie Cao in the Donna Division.

Susan West, a former Alabama Golf Association Senior Golfer of the Year, shot 2 under in the second round and moved into a tie with Andrea Miller for the lead in the Senior Division.

West moved to 2 over for the tournament. Miller, the first-round leader and defending division champion, was 4 over in the second round.

Monday

At Boonsboro Country Club

Lynchburg

Yardage: 6,288; Par: 72

Second Round

Jessica Spicer;69-71—140

Aloysa Margiela Atienza;69-71—140

Morgan Ketchum;71-70—141

Jackie Rogowicz;71-71—142

Faith Choi;72-71—143

Sydney Hackett;71-72—143

Haley Quickel;75-70—145

Lauren Peter;71-74—145

Ashley Au;70-75—145

Kendall Turner;70-75—145

Isabella Britt;73-74—147

Alexis Florio;73-74—147

Lauren Jones;72-75—147

Ellen Yu;70-77—147

Caroline Craig;77-71—148

Danielle Suh;74-74—148

Nicole Adam;74-74—148

Kennedy Carroll;72-76—148

Macy Pate;73-75—148

Katherine Brictson;76-73—149

Riley Smyth;76-73—149

Kara Carter;75-74—149

Emma Landis;73-76—149

Catie Craig;78-72—150

Isabella van der Biest;76-74—150

Amber Mackiewicz;75-75—150

Pin-Wen Lu;75-75—150

Kayleigh Reinke;74-76—150

Samantha Fritzinger;80-71—151

Sarah Willis;75-76—151

Melanie Walker;75-76—151

Elsie MacCleery;74-77—151

Lexanne Halama;78-74—152

Kendall Maynard;78-74—152

Sofia Nogalo;76-76—152

Paris Fieldings;75-77—152

Allison Paik;72-80—152

Maria Atwood;78-75—153

Taylor Waller;77-76—153

Jade Gu;77-76—153

Chloe Holder;76-77—153

Anna Kittelson;74-79—153

Elizabeth Coffren;77-77—154

Katherine Shuster;75-79—154

Noelia Adkins;80-75—155

Michelle Cox;80-75—155

Jillian Drinkard;77-78—155

Delia Gibbs;77-78—155

Ester Choi;80-77—157

Eujin Pyon;77-80—157

Skylar Sload;77-80—157

Makayla Grubb;75-82—157

Carrie Catherine Ganim;81-77—158

Carol Pyon;78-80—158

Pilar Berchot;78-80—158

Vynie Chen;79-80—159

Abby Franks;76-83—159

Ashton Begley;80-80—160

Ashnoor Kaur;79-81—160

Saia Rampersaud;78-82—160

Allison Wix;84-76—160

Tiya Chowdary;80-80—160

Isabella Adkins;83-77—160

Lauren Freyvogel;78-83—161

Ryann Sinclair;79-82—161

Lauren Martin;82-82—164

Juliarose Genuardi;80-85—165

Michaela Cox;81-85—166

Donna Division

Yardage: 5,668; Par: 72

Macy Johnson;73-75—148

Sophie Cao;74-77—151

Raquel Walker;76-76—152

Adrienne Schmidt;79-74—153

Emerson Roychoudhury;75-82—157

Mckenzie Weddle;76-82—158

Bethany Welch;78-81—159

Kennedy MacCleery;89-72—161

Addison Ritter;84-84—168

Coty Clarke;88-80—168

Danielle Lawton;84-86—170

Amy Higgins;96-86—182

Senior Division

Yardage: 5,057; Par: 72

Susan West;76-70—146

Andrea Miller;70-76—146

Katie Cox;73-76—149

Jane Curtin;75-75—150

Joanne Kitusky;76-75—151

Kimbra Benson;78-74—152

Loraine Jones;72-80—152

Joan Gardner;76-79—155

Shelley Savage;77-78—155

Mary Cabriele;84-74—158

Martha Mirman;77-82—159

Lora Fioretti;84-76—160

Shawn McCullough;78-83—161

Kay Tyler;81-80—161

Maggie Brady;79-82—161

Amy Phelan;80-83—163

Ann Watkins;78-85—163

Cindy Thompson;86-84—170

Mimi Hoffman;90-83—173

Kathleen Graves;90-84—174

Brenda Baril;83-91—174

