Steady Shipley wins second straight Fox Puss title

Neal Shipley was none too thrilled about his approach shot at Boonsboro Country Club’s par-5 16th. The James Madison redshirt freshman’s second shot bounced off the green, ran down part of the grassy slope on the back-right edge and left him with a challenging lie for his next attempt.
As the Pittsburgh native got a clearer look at where his ball was sitting, he saw the position was similar to shots he had taken thousands of times prior. He had to open up his lob wedge, put in a good swing and let the ball follow the right-to-left slope to the hole.
Shipley’s chip shot rolled beautifully toward the cup and nestled itself less than 2 feet from the hole. His tap-in birdie putt cemented his second consecutive Fox Puss Invitational title and capped a steady 1-under 70 final round.
“After that putt, I just need to not do anything stupid coming in,” said Shipley, who capped the three-day tournament with a score of 3 under and finished four shots ahead of second-place Ryan Stinnett.
Shipley described his final round as “boring.” While he admitted he likes boring rounds, his round Sunday was anything but boring considering Boonsboro’s challenging layout.
He hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation, 10 of 14 fairways, and rattled off par after par to maintain nothing less than a three-shot lead throughout the entirety of Sunday’s play.
“I told Kyle [Bailey], it’s like he’s playing a practice round,” Stinnett said of Shipley’s play. “It was awesome. It was so impressive. He was a joy to play with. He just played great. His game, Kyle and I said at 18, I don’t see a weakness anywhere. It’s incredible. He flights it, he kills it. He putts it. And around the green he’s unbelievable.”
Shipley needed 33 putts in the final round. Twenty-four of those came on holes in which he two-putted for par, and his two bogeys came on holes (Nos. 14 and 17) for which he didn’t reach the green in regulation.
“I just really kept my foot on the throttle there and just kept hitting greens and putting them close and just kept getting my chances,” Shipley said. “They didn’t all go in, but I knew I didn’t have to make all of them, which was lucky for me.”
Shipley knew as long as he kept making pars, his closest competition needed to rattle off birdies to catch up.
Stinnett and Isaac Simmons were the only ones to cut the deficit to three shots during the final round.
Stinnett cut Shipley's lead to three following back-to-back birdies at Nos. 3 and 4. However, that string of good luck quickly turned sour over the next four holes.
The Amherst native’s second shot from the left rough at the par-3 fifth didn’t roll as close to the hole as he wanted, which led to a two-putt for bogey.
Then things began falling apart quickly for Stinnett. His tee shots at the next three holes failed to make the fairways, and he dropped four more shots to fall to 5 over and eight shots behind Shipley.
“There was nobody to fault but me after that for the next three holes,” Stinnett said.
He shot 4 under on the back nine, highlighted by an eagle at No. 16, to finish his eventful final round at 1-under 70.
Simmons, a redshirt freshman at Liberty University, birdied Nos. 1 and 3 to move to 1 over for the tournament, but that’s when he began running into trouble off the tee.
He bogeyed No. 7 to start a three-hole stretch in which he was fighting to save par because his tee shots, which he described as solid, were ending up in the rough instead of on the fairway.
“That turns three birdie chances quickly into three holes that you’ve got to defend to get for par,” he said.
Simmons briefly cut the deficit back to three shots following back-to-back birdies at Nos. 16 and 17, but Shipley’s birdie at 16 and Simmons’ bogey at 18 prevented the Huddleston native from cutting anymore into Shipley’s lead.
“I think I actually played well enough today that if I had kept some of those balls in the fairway, I really could have made it more close,” Simmons said.
First-round leader Kyle Bailey finished fourth at 3 over, and Justin Young recorded his fifth straight top-five finish by placing fifth at 5 over.
David Stanford, Rylan Shim, AJ Stouffer, Blake Carter and Connor Burgess (final-round 68) rounded out the top 10.
Steven Liebler shot a final-round 69 and edged Bowen Sargent and Buck Brittain by one shot to win the senior division title.
Jack Allara defeated Bert Allen on the second playoff hole to win the super senior division. Allen forced the playoff by shooting a 1-under 70 in the final round.