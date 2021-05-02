Steady Shipley wins second straight Fox Puss title

“I told Kyle [Bailey], it’s like he’s playing a practice round,” Stinnett said of Shipley’s play. “It was awesome. It was so impressive. He was a joy to play with. He just played great. His game, Kyle and I said at 18, I don’t see a weakness anywhere. It’s incredible. He flights it, he kills it. He putts it. And around the green he’s unbelievable.”

Shipley needed 33 putts in the final round. Twenty-four of those came on holes in which he two-putted for par, and his two bogeys came on holes (Nos. 14 and 17) for which he didn’t reach the green in regulation.

“I just really kept my foot on the throttle there and just kept hitting greens and putting them close and just kept getting my chances,” Shipley said. “They didn’t all go in, but I knew I didn’t have to make all of them, which was lucky for me.”

Shipley knew as long as he kept making pars, his closest competition needed to rattle off birdies to catch up.

Stinnett and Isaac Simmons were the only ones to cut the deficit to three shots during the final round.

Stinnett cut Shipley's lead to three following back-to-back birdies at Nos. 3 and 4. However, that string of good luck quickly turned sour over the next four holes.