Two-time Fox Puss champion Burgess returns to home course looking to get back on track

Connor Burgess’ spring 2021 season on the links at Virginia Tech featured uncharacteristic finishes for the fourth-year senior. The Lynchburg native posted a scoring average of 73.29 — his highest since his freshman season — and struggled in last week’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship.
One facet of his game, however, stood out during the three-round championship at the Capital City Club’s Crabapple Course in Milton, Georgia — his ability to take advantage of par 5s. While he finished 43rd at 11-over par, Burgess was the class of the 62-player field in par-5 scoring at 5 under.
Taking advantage of the par 5s was instrumental in Burgess winning the Fox Puss Invitational in 2016 and 2019, and he hopes to take advantage again when he plays in the three-day, 54-hole tournament that begins Friday and concludes Sunday.
Burgess tees off in the first round at 1:43 p.m. with defending Fox Puss champion Neal Shipley and reigning Virginia State Golf Association Mid-Amateur champion Blake Carter.
Burgess, an E.C. Glass graduate, did not play in the 2020 edition of the Fox Puss after it was postponed to early October because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But if there is any course that can get Burgess’ game back on track, it’s his tract that treated him exceptionally well back in the 2019 edition of the tournament.
Burgess set a tournament record by shooting 14 under and joined Virginia Golf Hall of Fame member Keith Decker as the only golfers to shoot in the 60s in all three rounds.
He made 17 birdies and a meager three bogeys over the course of that weekend, and tied a tournament single-round record of 65 in the second round.
In addition to Burgess, here are other players to keep an eye on this weekend:
» Neal Shipley: The defending Fox Puss champion averaged a 73.83 during the spring season for James Madison. He finished in a tie for 10th at the Tar Heel Intercollegiate in late March and finished in a tie for 19th at the CAA championship.
» Blake Carter: The reigning VSGA Mid-Amateur champion finished ninth in the 2019 edition of the Fox Puss. This is his first event of the 2021 season after posting five top-five finishes in the 2020 campaign.
» Justin Young: The Roanoke native’s string of three consecutive second-place finishes in the Fox Puss came to an end last October when he finished in a tie for fifth. Young finished second in the VSGA men’s rankings and opens his 2021 schedule at Boonsboro.
» Keith Decker: The Martinsville native played in the senior division last fall and held off Buck Brittain for the title. Decker will play in the Open division this weekend and eyes his seventh title, which would break a tie he holds with Vinny Giles.
» Buck Brittain: A former Fox Puss champion, Brittain surged in the final round of the 2020 edition and lost to Decker by three shots. Brittain finished third in the VSGA men’s senior rankings thanks to his triumph in the VSGA Senior Amateur Championship.
» Steven Liebler: Liebler has won two Fox Puss titles and is moving up to the senior division this year. He finished in a tie for 14th in the Open division last year.
» Philip Mahone: Mahone joins Liebler and Brittain as favorites in the senior division. He ranks second in the latest VSGA men’s senior rankings thanks to a victory in The Signature at the Federal Club on April 18.