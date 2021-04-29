Two-time Fox Puss champion Burgess returns to home course looking to get back on track

Burgess set a tournament record by shooting 14 under and joined Virginia Golf Hall of Fame member Keith Decker as the only golfers to shoot in the 60s in all three rounds.

He made 17 birdies and a meager three bogeys over the course of that weekend, and tied a tournament single-round record of 65 in the second round.

In addition to Burgess, here are other players to keep an eye on this weekend:

» Neal Shipley: The defending Fox Puss champion averaged a 73.83 during the spring season for James Madison. He finished in a tie for 10th at the Tar Heel Intercollegiate in late March and finished in a tie for 19th at the CAA championship.

» Blake Carter: The reigning VSGA Mid-Amateur champion finished ninth in the 2019 edition of the Fox Puss. This is his first event of the 2021 season after posting five top-five finishes in the 2020 campaign.

» Justin Young: The Roanoke native’s string of three consecutive second-place finishes in the Fox Puss came to an end last October when he finished in a tie for fifth. Young finished second in the VSGA men’s rankings and opens his 2021 schedule at Boonsboro.