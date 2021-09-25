Virginia 10 Miler Notebook: 'Hilltopper strong' Team Sophie competes, Color Guard at 20, and more

Sports broadcaster Ed Lane set new personal bests Saturday, turning in a PR of 1:02.29 to finish in 33rd place overall. That was a major accomplishment for the Lynchburg native, who said he's never placed higher than the 50s at the race.

And Paul Redgate, head boys basketball coach at Liberty Christian Academy, ran in his first 10 Miler, posting a 1:14.01 for 83rd place.

Finishing in the Top 50 or Top 100 at this race is impressive, especially with dozens of elite runners at the top of the pack. Lane and Redgate shared their experiences Saturday afternoon.

"You want to do well in it, but I've never particularly run this race very well," said Lane, who has won five smaller races and has a slew of top 3 and top 5 finishes to his credit. He improved by 30 spots and by more than three minutes over his 2019 finish.

"Start where you are," he said when asked what keys to success he would give to runners who want to post strong finishes in the 10 Miler. "Just start running, working out and taking care of yourself. Not just focusing on the physical fitness or nutrition side of it, but it's the mental approach, too. Surround yourself with people who support you, with positive influences."