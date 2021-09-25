Virginia 10 Miler Notebook: 'Hilltopper strong' Team Sophie competes, Color Guard at 20, and more

As the two-hour mark approached at the finish line of the Virginia 10 Miler, Sophie Brooks climbed out of the jogger she sat in and walked through the arch in front of her high school. Spectators cheered on Team Sophie, which includes 17-year-old Glass 11th grader Sophie and her friends Amanda and Brian Myers.
The trio has been running the race together for over five years, high-fiving and cheering and smiling as they listen to their favorite music along the roads of Lynchburg. Sophie, who has spina bifida, lets Brian Myers push her in the jogger while Amanda runs alongside. Then the three walk that familiar homestretch.
"We had a great race," Amanda Myers said. "I think we could've done another 10."
Sophie and her crew, who've competed in various events the last 10 years, completed the 10 Miler on Saturday in honor of Mel Mullen, Sophie's instructional and personal career assistant at Glass. Mullen is fighting cancer, Amanda Myers and Sophie said, so the trio wore blue, "Hilltopper Strong" T-shirts that include cancer awareness and support ribbons on them.
Saturday's race was an opportunity to support Mullen and once again enjoy the sport of running together.
Color Guard marks 20 years
The Color Guard has become as much of a staple as anything in the 10 Miler the last two decades. It marked its 20th year of existence Saturday, with 22 members in tow, carrying flags in honor of the U.S. military.
Among the group was Tom Markham, who has been running with the Color Guard for four years and nine overall at the annual event. He runs each year to honor his father, Jim, an Air Force veteran.
"It's just a sense of pride," Markham said. "I never served, so it's just a way to give back."
Steve Bozeman, who has participated in every 10 Miler since the mid-70s and who helped start the Color Guard after 9/11, took to the course after a lengthy layoff from running because of a hip injury. He gradually worked his way back into shape in the months leading up to the race.
"My goal was to just finish the 10 Miler," he said. "But once I got to feeling better, I said, 'OK, now I'm gonna keep up with the Color Guard, and I did that today. We had a good time."
The Color Guard showcased a new flag, with the faces of 13 U.S. Troops killed in the Kabul airport attack in Afghanistan last month.
Another military related group, E.C. Glass' Air Force JROTC cadets, also participated in Saturday's 4+ Miler.
"It hurt, but it was amazing," cadet Emily Staton said. "... It felt amazing to finish with the team." The group had trained twice a week for the event and was pleased with its finishing time of about 51:12.
New bests and new challenges
Sports broadcaster Ed Lane set new personal bests Saturday, turning in a PR of 1:02.29 to finish in 33rd place overall. That was a major accomplishment for the Lynchburg native, who said he's never placed higher than the 50s at the race.
And Paul Redgate, head boys basketball coach at Liberty Christian Academy, ran in his first 10 Miler, posting a 1:14.01 for 83rd place.
Finishing in the Top 50 or Top 100 at this race is impressive, especially with dozens of elite runners at the top of the pack. Lane and Redgate shared their experiences Saturday afternoon.
"You want to do well in it, but I've never particularly run this race very well," said Lane, who has won five smaller races and has a slew of top 3 and top 5 finishes to his credit. He improved by 30 spots and by more than three minutes over his 2019 finish.
"Start where you are," he said when asked what keys to success he would give to runners who want to post strong finishes in the 10 Miler. "Just start running, working out and taking care of yourself. Not just focusing on the physical fitness or nutrition side of it, but it's the mental approach, too. Surround yourself with people who support you, with positive influences."
That type of thinking gets a lot of people through the race. On Saturday, for instance, Lane finished along with friend Joshua Knight, one of several runners with whom he trains.
Redgate took to the course for a new challenge, with most of his running experience coming on mountain trail runs and Spartan Races (obstacle racing). A friend, Stephen Jordan, talked him into joining the field this year. Redgate initially set a goal of 1:15:00, which he broke.
"Consistency," he said when asked what advice he would give to runners trying to improve at the 10 Miler. "Be physically active every day."
Training in more rugged conditions may have helped him with the toughest part of the course: Farm Basket Hill.
"That hill, I had talked to a lot of people that all preached the same thing," Redgate added. "Save something, because you're 8½ in and it's about 2½ up. It doesn't seem like it's gonna end."
Another pre-race challenge for the 10 Miler took the form of a college bet. Liberty students and roommates Mark Druding and Ryan Snedecor recently saw the Flames cross country team practicing when Druding decided he could run a distance event, too.
“Ryan said, ‘That seems pretty hard.’ And I said, ‘I bet I can run the 10 Miler in under two hours.’ This was three weeks ago. I’ve never run before,” Druding said. “I just came out here [and ran] an hour and 39 minutes; it’s a great day.”
For his efforts he was mobbed by friends and received $100. "It was 100% worth it," he added. "I'll feel it in the morning, but I feel great right now."
New course for 4-mile events
Participants in Saturday's shorter events traversed a different route than in years past, covering 4½ miles on the 4+ Miler and 4+ Mile Walk and finishing at the same start/finish line as the 10 Miler field. They saw the test of the climb up Farm Basket Hill as part of the new path.
“Any run in Lynchburg is challenging, but so is the Virginia 10 Miler; it always has been,” race director Jeff Fedorko said. “We wanted to create an experience for those 4-mile participants that allows them to feel even more a part of the event. So being able to finish here with everybody and not somewhere out on the course as they have in the past is a real positive.”
Among those not fazed by the change was 11-year-old John Sorenson, who finished the 4+ Miler 12th overall, ninth among male runners in the field and first in his age group by a wide margin.
"It wasn't too bad," Sorenson said of the final climb. "I just had to kind of stick with it."
His ran at a pace of 6 minutes, 34 seconds per mile for a 29:31, which was 1 minute, 40 seconds better than the rest of boys in the 11-to-14 age group.
"I'm all right," he said humbly of his showing.
Sorenson, who is runs cross country — his second sport of choice behind lacrosse — for New Covenant Schools, met his goal of finishing in 30 minutes or less.
Notables
This year's field spanned nearly seven decades. The oldest runner in the 10 Miler was 80-year-old Lynchburg resident Terrance Logan, who completed the event in 1:55.58. The youngest was 11-year-old Mariah Reed of Christiansburg, who clocked a 1:11.51. ... Glass graduate David Barney (12th, 55:39), who went on to run at William & Mary and Florida State, was the second Lynchburg native to cross the finish line, behind 25-year-old Jamie Hiegel. ... Twenty corporate teams participated in Saturday's events, making up almost half of entrants, according to Fedorko. ... Participants in the 4+ Miler and 10 Miler represented 29 states and Washington, D.C.