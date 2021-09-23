Virginia 10 Miler returns Saturday, with a large field anticipated

It's been two years since the runners officially stood along Langhorne Road beside E.C. Glass High and began an arduous journey down to Rivermont Avenue, through Riverside Park and then back up the grueling Farm Basket Hill.
Now, after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of the always anticipated event for the first time since it began in 1974, the Virginia 10 Miler is back. Race director Jeff Fedorko told media outlets this week about 3,000 participants are expected, which would put this 10 Miler in the ballpark of some of the more populated fields in its history.
The event will be held in conjunction with the 4 Miler, both of which begin at 8 a.m. The 4-Mile Walk begins at the same location at 8:10 a.m. The shorter events this year are referred to as "4+" mile events.
For those taking part in the 4 Miler, there is a change for 2021, and it amounts to a difficult challenge. Rather than following the rest of the field and then breaking away for the finish at Randolph College, participants will run down Langhorne to Cranehill Drive, where they will loop near Linkhorne Middle School and eventually hit that exhausting Farm Basket Hill, the 1½-mile climb back up toward Glass.
In 2019, a total of 3,336 people finished from the entire field, racking up more than 21,000 total miles.
But there were no tired bodies chugging to the finish line with music blaring and crowds cheering them on last year, and no beaming faces of folks thrilled they completed the course. The event was canceled in July 2020. That news came after organizers had been meeting in the early months of the pandemic to see if they could pull off the event.
"It was heartbreaking. It was a little bit like getting sucker punched," Lesley McPhatter, who has chaired the Lynchburg Road Runners Club's Virginia 10 Miler committee since 2013, told this newspaper at the time.
Not everyone stayed home by the time the original date rolled around on Sept. 24, though. The Color Guard, which has run to honor the U.S. military and veterans every year since the 9/11 attacks, kept the 10 Miler tradition alive — unofficially, of course. Steve Bozeman, who will run in his 45th consecutive 10 Miler on Saturday and who helped form the Color Guard 20 years ago, originally planned to run the course alone that September day.
But many of his Color Guard friends joined him, and together they formed a little band that brought a little happiness to an otherwise dim time. They toed the line just after 8 a.m. at a spot normally buzzing with participants, volunteers and spectators on race day. Instead, it was eerily quiet.
It didn't take long for the Color Guard to realize they weren't alone. By the time the group of approximately 30 runners descended farm Basket Hill, they passed other runners starting their climb, folks who had gotten an early start. And by the time they reached Rivermont Avenue, people had camped out or stopped their cars to cheer on the group.
"Boy, it just touches my heart," Bozeman said at the time.