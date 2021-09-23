Virginia 10 Miler returns Saturday, with a large field anticipated

It's been two years since the runners officially stood along Langhorne Road beside E.C. Glass High and began an arduous journey down to Rivermont Avenue, through Riverside Park and then back up the grueling Farm Basket Hill.

Now, after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of the always anticipated event for the first time since it began in 1974, the Virginia 10 Miler is back. Race director Jeff Fedorko told media outlets this week about 3,000 participants are expected, which would put this 10 Miler in the ballpark of some of the more populated fields in its history.

The event will be held in conjunction with the 4 Miler, both of which begin at 8 a.m. The 4-Mile Walk begins at the same location at 8:10 a.m. The shorter events this year are referred to as "4+" mile events.

For those taking part in the 4 Miler, there is a change for 2021, and it amounts to a difficult challenge. Rather than following the rest of the field and then breaking away for the finish at Randolph College, participants will run down Langhorne to Cranehill Drive, where they will loop near Linkhorne Middle School and eventually hit that exhausting Farm Basket Hill, the 1½-mile climb back up toward Glass.

In 2019, a total of 3,336 people finished from the entire field, racking up more than 21,000 total miles.