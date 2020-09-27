Watch Now: Color Guard takes to 10 Miler course in absence of annual road race

The little band of folks who gathered along Langhorne Road was diverse. Many were veterans. Some had never served. They came from all walks of life: a police chief, a 14-year-old girl, a 74-year-old who has run the same streets for more than four decades, a CEO, a fire chief.
They toed the line just after 8 a.m. For a Saturday morning in late September, it was eerily quiet. The Virginia 10 Miler — Lynchburg's annual road race that attracts thousands of people whose cheers mix with the elated voices of announcers and feel-good rock 'n' roll booming over a PA system — was canceled for the first time since 1974 because of the coronavirus.
Instead of a field more than 1,000 strong, this group featured roughly 30 people. Their goal: to support members of the U.S. military and first responders for the 20th straight year, even though this 10 miles wouldn’t officially count in the record books.
“The one thing we have in common is everybody loves our country and wants to do what we can to support our troops,” Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said of the group.
So with a prayer and chants of “Oorah!” the Color Guard was off, starting the trek from E.C. Glass down Langhorne with flags held high. They wound past the stately homes and carefully manicured lawns of Riverside Terrace. Turned right onto Rivermont Avenue. Stopped and posed for pictures after looping through Riverside Park, where a youth soccer clinic and a yoga class were both in full swing.
Turns out, members of the Guard weren’t the only ones on the course Saturday. Hundreds of individuals dotted the landscape. Some started just after daybreak and finished just as the Color Guard began. People ran by themselves or with partners or pushing strollers. Spectators waited on sidewalks and asked when the Color Guard would be passing by so they could cheer them on.
“Just get outside and enjoy a beautiful day,” 14-year-old Natalee Powers said after completing her run with the Guard.
She ran with her father, Brian, a Navy veteran who has participated in 19 runs with the Color Guard. The group has been a staple at the 10 Miler since 2001, and Brian Powers has missed just one event during that stretch, when he was sidelined by surgery in 2013.
“We want to drum up support, and that’s just a beautiful way to do it,” he said.
Natalee Powers ran for the sixth straight year. Being in the Color Guard, she said, makes her feel like she’s being supportive and doing something worthwhile. Running with Natalee, Brian Powers noted, is “all a dad can ask for.”
The 10 Miler is embedded in Lynchburg’s history. It’s responsible for elevating people’s interest in the sport, bringing elite athletes to town and making lifelong runners out of others. It’s endured cash-strapped times and good years when the field was bursting with participants. And it’s produced characters — some larger than life — like Steve Bozeman, a Vietnam veteran who organized the Color Guard in the weeks after Sept. 11, 2001, and who has run the course 44 straight years.
He’s carried the American flag at the 10 Miler every year since 1987.
“Boy, it just touches my heart,” Bozeman, 74, said about this year’s Color Guard and the people who cheered it on.
Bozeman woke up to a humid Saturday morning. “Ninety-nine percent,” he said. So running the long, hilly course would be extra difficult. "I was like, 'Oh, heck!" he told himself. Still, the temperature remained cool as the morning wore on, aided by cloudy skies. “You just show up and do it, no matter what,” Bozeman added.
The group, running mainly from sidewalks, finished in 2 hours and 15 minutes.
For Zuidema, who has run in four 10 Milers overall and three with the Color Guard, showing up Saturday was important.
“There are still men and women in harm’s way all around the world and in our country,” he said. “It’s important that we come out and show our support for them and our respect for them.”
