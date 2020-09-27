Watch Now: Color Guard takes to 10 Miler course in absence of annual road race

Turns out, members of the Guard weren’t the only ones on the course Saturday. Hundreds of individuals dotted the landscape. Some started just after daybreak and finished just as the Color Guard began. People ran by themselves or with partners or pushing strollers. Spectators waited on sidewalks and asked when the Color Guard would be passing by so they could cheer them on.

“Just get outside and enjoy a beautiful day,” 14-year-old Natalee Powers said after completing her run with the Guard.

She ran with her father, Brian, a Navy veteran who has participated in 19 runs with the Color Guard. The group has been a staple at the 10 Miler since 2001, and Brian Powers has missed just one event during that stretch, when he was sidelined by surgery in 2013.

“We want to drum up support, and that’s just a beautiful way to do it,” he said.

Natalee Powers ran for the sixth straight year. Being in the Color Guard, she said, makes her feel like she’s being supportive and doing something worthwhile. Running with Natalee, Brian Powers noted, is “all a dad can ask for.”