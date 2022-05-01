Watch Now: Keefer holds off Burgess to win thrilling Fox Puss Invitational

All eyes were directed to Boonsboro Country Club’s 18th green as the sun peeked through the clouds late Sunday afternoon. The gallery surrounding the outskirt of the green was pondering the type of shot Connor Burgess was going to attempt from just off the front of the green.

The distraction afforded Ben Keeper the opportunity to inconspicuously join the gallery with friends Justin Young and Jimmy Delp. Keefer had just finished signing his scorecard as the clubhouse leader, and all that stood between him and a second Fox Puss Invitational title was Burgess’ birdie attempt.

Burgess stood over his chip shot and Keefer had visions of heading to a playoff. Heck, it's how he won the title in 2005, and he was ready to go head-to-head with Burgess.

A collective sigh echoed through the gallery as Burgess’ chip shot hit the back of the hole and skipped away. Keefer exhaled. No playoff was necessary.

The thrilling conclusion to the Fox Puss featured Keefer and Burgess rallying on the back nine with big putts. Keefer, thanks to a lengthy eagle at No. 16, finished at 2-under par and edged Burgess by one shot.

“Your favorite win is always the most recent one,” Keefer said. “I definitely enjoyed it, I enjoyed the crowd out here, enjoyed all my friends that are members out here, and it’s a comfortable place. Super excited to win it for sure.”

Keefer’s first Fox Puss title 17 years ago came in a playoff against Steve Liebler. He has won several events since that title, including the Richmond Golf Association Amateur (2014) and Mid-Amateur (2019) championships, but hasn’t experienced the same success at Boonsboro.

There have been top-10 finishes sprinkled in at the fabled tract, but Keefer was able to put it all together Sunday as he erased a four-stroke deficit to top Burgess, Clifford Foster and Dominic Sampedro.

“I’ve been playing in this for over 20 years. I really enjoy the tournament, I feel comfortable out here, I like the golf course,” Keefer said. “Was playing pretty well coming into the week and felt like I could have a good finish, but definitely didn’t expect [to win]."

Burgess rattled off four birdies on the back nine to move from 3 over to 1 under for the tournament. His birdie at No. 16 cut Keefer’s lead in half, and then Burgess saved par at No. 17 to give himself a chance to force a playoff with a birdie at No. 18.

Burgess’ second shot from the fairway landed 18 inches from the hole. The backspin, though, brought the ball down the green and into the rough nestled at the front edge.

“I had to birdie. I was going right at it,” Burgess said. “You have to land that shot probably pretty close to the back of the green for it to even get close. There’s not much you can do about it. I hit a good shot and can’t be upset with it.”

He chipped his birdie attempt and it bounced onto the green directly toward the hole. It had too much speed and hit the back of the cup and bounced away.

Burgess bent over in frustration and slapped the ground before walking to tap in his par putt.

“I gave it the best chance I could,” Burgess said.

Burgess actually was tied for the lead with Keefer and four others at 1 over in the early stages of the round. The Virginia Tech senior recorded back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 8 and 9 to fall three shots back of Keefer, who had moved to even par following a birdie at No. 10.

Burgess, like he did Saturday over the final holes, rebounded with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 10 and 11 to get back into contention. He birdied No. 14 to move into a tie with Keefer at even par.

“Obviously I started out kind of crappy, but the back nine was solid,” Burgess said. “Just made some more putts and gave myself more looks.”

Keefer dropped to 1 over with back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 13 and 14. He chipped in for birdie at No. 15 to move back to even par, and then sank a 35-foot putt for eagle to take a two-shot lead over Burgess.

Keefer saved par at No. 17 by sinking a 10-foot putt and two-putted for par at 18.

“You’re going to make bogeys out here. It’s impossible not to make bogeys out here,” Keefer said. “I actually hit really good shots on 13 and 14, and walked out with bogeys. I didn’t feel bad about them, honestly. I felt pretty good. I wasn’t expecting to go birdie-eagle, but never felt like I was out of it. I felt like I was playing well, felt like I could hit good shots, and it’s all about the luck out here with how it bounces for sure.”

Foster, the second-round leader, and Sampedro finished in a tie for third at 1 over.

Jimmie Massie capped his climb up the leaderboard with a fifth-place finish at 2 over. Rylan Shim, Delp, Matthew Monastero and Tom Lawton finished in a tie for sixth at 3 over, and Lord Botetourt junior Ashton Harper finished 10th.

Justin Young finished 11th. He had finished in the top 10 of every Fox Puss since 2012.

Jon Hurst shot 3 under for the tournament to win the Senior Division by five shots over Bowen Sargent.

David Prokop held off James Angel by one shot to win the Super Senior Division.

