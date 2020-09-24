With Virginia 10 Miler canceled, local Color Guard carries on tradition

The Color Guard has never occupied a spot near the front of the field or jockeyed for stronger position the last Saturday in September. But it's turned heads every year since 2001, with its flags carried high and its members running in a patriotic pack.

Watching the Guard leave from E.C. Glass and eventually hit the straightaway on Rivermont Avenue before beginning the climb back up Farm Basket Hill has become a tradition of its own. This year, the group will carry on the tradition of the 10 Miler, too.

The group will be joined by Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and Fire Chief Greg Wormser. Roads will not be blocked off, so everyone running Saturday morning will do so from the sidewalks. Bozeman said he's heard many other runners, possibly more than 100, will take to the course on their own Saturday morning, with many beginning their trek at 7 a.m.

Greg Broman has been running in the Color Guard for more than a decade. Bozeman, he said, asked him to join the ranks after the pair ran in a triathlon at Smith Mountain Lake. Broman had never run a 10-mile race, but gave it a shot anyway.

"Never served in the military, but I just feel like this is a little something I can do to show appreciation and gratitude for what our service people do each and every day," Broman said. "... Just a little tip of the hat."