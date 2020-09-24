With Virginia 10 Miler canceled, local Color Guard carries on tradition

Not long after Steve Bozeman moved to Lynchburg in December of 1975, he heard about a new road race in town.
So Bozeman, a decorated Vietnam veteran, decided to give the Virginia 10 Miler a shot when the fall of 1976 rolled around.
But something odd happened to Bozeman, something that hasn't taken place since: he was sidelined by shin splints. That year, he was forced to watch famed runners Frank Shorter and Bill Rogers, who had electrified the running community by finishing in a tie the year prior, from the sidelines.
The shin splints are long gone. Bozeman hasn't missed a 10 Miler since.
For more than four decades he has toed the line along Langhorne Road. But the 10 Miler field will look a lot different than it has any other fall, because race officials called off Lynchburg's road race in July, marking the first time it's been canceled in its 46-year history.
Bozeman will be one of 30 people to run the 10 Miler course from the sidewalks Saturday morning, starting at 8 a.m. He'll run with the Color Guard, a group he formed after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorists attack to honor members of the military and first responders.
"I thought maybe it would just be a handful," Bozeman said Thursday, thinking back to when his decision to still run the course after he found out the race had been canceled. "Next thing I know, I got a good response. Some people who have not run with us before asked, 'Can I run?' Some are military, Afghanistan, Iraq vets."
The Color Guard has never occupied a spot near the front of the field or jockeyed for stronger position the last Saturday in September. But it's turned heads every year since 2001, with its flags carried high and its members running in a patriotic pack.
Watching the Guard leave from E.C. Glass and eventually hit the straightaway on Rivermont Avenue before beginning the climb back up Farm Basket Hill has become a tradition of its own. This year, the group will carry on the tradition of the 10 Miler, too.
The group will be joined by Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and Fire Chief Greg Wormser. Roads will not be blocked off, so everyone running Saturday morning will do so from the sidewalks. Bozeman said he's heard many other runners, possibly more than 100, will take to the course on their own Saturday morning, with many beginning their trek at 7 a.m.
Greg Broman has been running in the Color Guard for more than a decade. Bozeman, he said, asked him to join the ranks after the pair ran in a triathlon at Smith Mountain Lake. Broman had never run a 10-mile race, but gave it a shot anyway.
"Never served in the military, but I just feel like this is a little something I can do to show appreciation and gratitude for what our service people do each and every day," Broman said. "... Just a little tip of the hat."
Broman has an appreciation for the 10 Miler, from the work race director Jeff Fedorko has done to the youth and elite runners that show up every year, to the spectators that dot the sidelines every year. This year will be different, but hey, "What would 2020 be if it's not different?" Broman said.
"I think most people are proud of our country and what it means," he said when asked about the effect the Color Guard has on the race. "It's an element of pride, I think, that people have, and it naturally brings out those cheers."
The Color Guard's first appearance at the 10 Miler occurred roughly two weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks. Bozeman said he knew at the time that American troops would eventually be sent to fight overseas. "I wanted to show support for them," he said in an email to fellow runners this week, "by this patriotic display of runners with all the flags of the military branches."
Yes, he used to run faster when he began in the '70s as a way to deal with post traumatic stress from serving in Vietnam. Now age 74, Bozeman runs for distance and endurance. This year's event will serve as a tune-up of sorts, because he'll compete in the Marine Corps Marathon next month, a 26.2-mile event.
He's spread the love of running to his own family. And, along with other members of the Color Guard, he's always had a mission to spread support of American troops.
"We'll run, finish, celebrate and toast some Gatorade," Bozeman said, "and hopefully next year it will be a real race."
