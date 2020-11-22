Standing Up for What is Right for 85 Years

University of Lynchburg has been on an upward trajectory in being the diversity, equity, and inclusion leader in Lynchburg. This trajectory is evident through a recent $52K grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, allowing them to execute the Home for Hornets Project, the development of their Courageous Conversation Series, and the naming of their first Vice President for Inclusive Excellence. And, just as the success of the NCCJ was based on a rabbi, a minister and a priest’s collaboration and commitment to creating an inclusive community, the same success is the result of dedicated and thoughtful students, faculty, staff, trustees, alumni and the community.

The unrest and division we have seen in 2020 remind us of the critical work yet to be done on campuses and in communities across our Commonwealth. While we have not yet reached the goal line, we acknowledge the important strides that have been made. Those gathered on that Monday in 1935 could have never known how powerful their legacy would be and how relevant their example would remain. They stood up for what they believed was right, they invested their time and resources, and they made a lasting difference for the Lynchburg community and across Virginia.

May each of us today learn from and continue to build upon their transformational example.

Alison Morrison-Shetlar is President of the University of Lynchburg. She may be reached at president@lynchburg.edu. Robert L. Canida, II is Vice President for Inclusive Excellence at the University of Lynchburg. He may be reached at canida_rl@lynchburg.edu. Jodi K. Gillette is Chair of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities’ Lynchburg Chapter. Jonathan C. Zur is President & CEO of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities. They may be reached at contact@inclusiveVA.org.

Alison Morrison-Shetlar is President of the University of Lynchburg. She may be reached at president@lynchburg.edu. Robert L. Canida, II is Vice President for Inclusive Excellence at the University of Lynchburg. He may be reached at canida_rl@lynchburg.edu. Jodi K. Gillette is Chair of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities’ Lynchburg Chapter. Jonathan C. Zur is President & CEO of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities. They may be reached at contact@inclusiveVA.org.