4 Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes allowed four home runs in a loss to the Astros on Monday. It was the first time in his career he allowed four homers in one game. The 2021 Cy Young Award winner hadn't given up three homers in a start since 2019. Yordan Alvarez, Corey Julks,Martín Maldonado and Mauricio Dubón all went deep against the right-hander.
STAT OF THE DAY
- — Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gabriel Cook, in collaboration with Tony Camm, general manager of the Lynchburg Grand Hotel, is set to breathe new life into downtown Lynchbur…
A person was killed in a crash on the South Pedlar ATV trail system in Amherst County on Saturday afternoon, the Big Island Volunteer Fire Dep…
The new independent living apartments, called Riverside, at Westminster Canterbury are complete and and house 40 new residents.
'Face the reality:' Lynchburg School Board shifts to reduced salary increases plan; school closure remains in the discussion
In an attempt to shrink a multi-million-dollar budget gap between its original proposal and where the money stands now, the Lynchburg City Sch…
Virginia high school senior visited his kindergarten teacher every year. Saturday she watched him graduate.
Not only was Makiah Burke in Jennifer Rojohn's very first class as a public-school teacher in 2010, but he has kept up a tradition of visiting…