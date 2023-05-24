4 Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes allowed four home runs in a loss to the Astros on Monday. It was the first time in his career he allowed four homers in one game. The 2021 Cy Young Award winner hadn't given up three homers in a start since 2019. Yordan Alvarez, Corey Julks,Martín Maldonado and Mauricio Dubón all went deep against the right-hander.