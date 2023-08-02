100 On this date in 1982, Oakland's Rickey Henderson became the first player ever to steal 100 bases in a season twice since the modern definition of a stolen base was put in place.
STAT OF THE DAY
- — Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wawa has submitted a site plan to build a 5,900-square-foot convenience store at 14039 Wards Road near Food Lion and Joe Bean's Express Espresso.
The Executive Inn motel in Madison Heights has been purchased and will be demolished as a nearby residential development moves forward, accord…
Former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Thursday accusing the school of trademark infr…
New life is coming to 1222 Main St., where Mark Smith once housed many of his antique cars before he died.
Lynchburg Grows, a nonprofit farm deeply rooted in the history of Lynchburg since the 1920s, is undergoing a renovation project that not only …