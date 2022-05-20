Tags
New life is being breathed into the old iconic Mitchell’s Grocery building on U.S. 501 just north of Lynchburg — except steak will be replacin…
An Appomattox man convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend in a September 2020 shooting in Lynchburg was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison.
Market at Main, a local breakfast and lunch eatery, will open a new location on Wards Road by the end of June.
“If she hadn’t worked at it, she wouldn’t be where she is.”
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has authorized the purchase of about 300 acres on the west side of U.S. 29, just north of the county’s …
The longtime baseball coach will step into his first administrative role on July 1.
A new locally owned restaurant will open this fall in the former Trio Brick Oven Eatery in Forest.
RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man who pleaded guilty to sex crimes against a minor was sentenced Wednesday in Campbell County Circuit Court.
Police on Friday, Nov. 13 released information on a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Nov. 8 in Nelson County that preceded a Roseland man's death.
The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $198,000 for 19 workers denied overtime pay by the Timberlake Road La Carreta Mexican Restaurant, a…
