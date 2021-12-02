Sweetpea
BEDFORD — The Virginia National Guard’s Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team was deploye…
A Gretna man was shot and killed while attempting to attack his estranged wife in her Forest home Friday evening, according to the Bedford Cou…
New townhomes at the corner of Court and 5th Street show off a little bit of modern and a little bit of Atlanta design amidst Lynchburg’s hist…
The Lynchburg Regional Airport is seeing a successful recovery this year from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and is working clos…
Davis Lane threw for 154 yards, rushed for 50 more and accounted for three touchdowns as the Bulldogs claimed the Region 3C championship for the second straight season.
A Lynchburg family now has assurance that their daughter will get care from state providers that aligns with her religious beliefs after officials signed a settlement this month in their lawsuit.
Lynchburg police have charged a man with robbery and malicious wounding in connection to a shooting early Monday morning.
In September, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that affects 100 million workers across the public and private sectors. The mandate requires all federal employees and federal contractors to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. It also applies to private sector companies with at least 100 employees. For this latter group, exemptions are possible, which then require weekly ...
Student representatives have served on the school board since January 1973, and this year's students are no different than their predecessors: busy, bright and working to bridge the gap between the school board and the student body.
Kat Seay was always meant to be a fitness instructor.