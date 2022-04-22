Tart (Plaid Litter)

You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Tart (Tartan) is one of 3 girls from the... View on PetFinder
Quintial Louwell Spinner was driving down 12th Street in November 2020 when he struck 23-year-old Trinity Aikia Robinson, of Lynchburg, who was crossing the street, law enforcement has said.
Three people were shot Friday at a Lynchburg apartment complex, police said.
A Madison Heights man was sentenced to a year behind bars for a probation violation connected to a firearm charge from 2013.
The Lynchburg-based, family-owned Schewels Home furniture company celebrates 125 years in business this year with new downtown offices and a focus on the future.
“It was something like I’ve never felt before. I was like, ‘This is something else.’ I felt so sick to my stomach,” Wesley Boor said of his first ride. “But I was like, ‘OK, I’ve gotta ride again.’”
Some members of the Bedford County community are voicing concerns with the prospect the county-run nursing home could be sold, saying they wer…
Two men robbed a Lynchburg gas station Sunday, police said.
Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts will close its doors at 500 5th St. on May 8, which will be the last day of operation for the business.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors reached a standstill after heated discussions about a proposed mobile home park during its April 12 meeting.
BEDFORD — After a week of public outcry in response to the potential sale of the Bedford County Nursing Home to a private, for-profit company,…
