Tarzan Aug 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Viral ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 songs chart Oliver Anthony beat out Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Olivia Rodrigo to nab the top spot. ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ singer says he doesn't want $8M record deal, reveals real name Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke… Farmville overnight sensation Oliver Anthony puts on a show for home crowd Oliver Anthony has taken the stage at the North Street Press Club in Farmville a few times before, although never to the fanfare that waited f… Bedford farm cultivates family, community, adorable puppies On a 120-acre farm in Bedford County, farm life flourishes and puppies play in a tranquil oasis at Idlewild Farm. Architectural visionary helps transform downtown dreams into reality Downtown Lynchburg’s urban renaissance over the last two decades has been successful because of the visionaries who believed in its revitaliza…