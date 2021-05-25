Tater Tots
This is such an obvious need that you’d think it would have been taken care of by now.
In the first criminal jury trial to take place in Nelson County in more than a year, a Shipman man was found guilty May 19 on charges of sexua…
An Amherst County woman pleaded no contest to a charge of unlawful wounding and received a six-month jail sentence in connection with stabbing…
AMHERST — Uproar among some Amherst County residents concerned about recent equity and social justice lessons rolled out in the county’s secon…
'It all worked out pretty well': UL men's lacrosse coach Steve Koudelka has spent 25 years getting best out of players
Steve Koudelka wants his men’s lacrosse players at the University of Lynchburg to be of the right mindset the moment they step onto campus as …
A Gladys woman accused of beating her boyfriend’s toddler to death in September is now facing a charge of first-degree murder.
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The largest container ship ever to call on the East Coast has stopped in Virginia and is now headed for South Carolina and…
Source: UVA volleyball players secretly recorded their coaches prior to their firing and the season's cancellation
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.
Jefferson Forest announced Lynchburg native J.T. Crews as its new football coach. Rustburg's Jack Baker said he is resigning his post, ending an eight-year tenure in Red Devils country.
Expect plenty of strikeouts. A pitchers' duel. Extra innings that could stretch on and on if both hurlers are at their best.