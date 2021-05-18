Terk
Police: One dead
Lynchburg resident and public servant Leighton B. Dodd died peacefully Sunday night, his family said. He was 90 years old.
Crews in Forest responded early Sunday to a wreck involving a car carrying eight occupants, six of whom were ejected from the vehicle, officials said, but little additional information has been released.
The matriarch of the Woodruff’s Store: Café and Pie Shop and a staple in the Amherst County community, Mary Fannie Woodruff, died Tuesday at age 104.
Virginia is officially removing the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated following federal guidance released Thursday afternoon. Gov. Ralph Northam also plans to end all COVID-19 gathering and capacity limits in two weeks on May 28.
ATLANTA (AP) — The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
Strawberry season is in full swing, and although there aren’t as many pickers as last year — when people were cooped up looking for safe ways to have fun during the pandemic — growers still say they are happy with the turnout.
City’s Regal movie theater to reopen Friday
One person is being treated for serious injuries following a Thursday afternoon crash in Nelson County.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Appomattox County.