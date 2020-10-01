Bravo! Boehmer celebration showcases over 50 of prolific Lynchburg artist's students' work.

Imagine walking into a room.
In the room, the walls are covered with artwork, paintings that spill into the body of the rest of the house — 80-plus pieces from more than 50 artists.
The catch is that none of the pieces are intrinsically connected, not by style or structure, not by medium or vision — only by a teacher.
In a second-story studio in the Lynchburg Art Club on Rivermont Avenue, the teacher, Ron Boehmer, was wearing a faded green hat, with a dark bill.
Although he might not call it green.
When he was asked to take a seat in a green chair at a low, paint-scarred table, he obliged, but laughed as he sat down.
“If you were one of my students I would say ‘there is no green chair,’” Boehmer said. “That’s not specific enough: What kind of green chair?”
Boehmer, 71, has been teaching art since the ’70s, and has lived in Lynchburg since 1978. Throughout his long career, he has participated in more than 130 shows, received more than 65 awards and been mentioned in numerous publications. He has taught hundreds of students in and around Virginia, and a gallery opening at the Lynchburg Art Club this October will showcase the work of some of these students.
Event organizer Judy Stowers said the students are coming from all over — many from Lynchburg and Staunton, where Boehmer has regularly taught and showcased work, but some from surrounding states and cities.
She has been studying under Boehmer for about seven years, and was ecstatic to be able to celebrate him.
He is honest and tough, with a huge heart, she said. There’s a smirk he gets, just before he points you in a new direction.
“He already knows where you’re heading before you get there,” Stowers said. “He lets you get into trouble, so that you can learn not to do it again.”
Many of his paintings, often landscapes, involve the process of plein air — works based on direct observation of a scene, “intended to capture, document, and or express an immediate response to a particular situation of light, space, forms,” according to Boehmer.
He said plein air is a process nurtured as a child at the kitchen table, watching the sun set on rows of trees outside the window at dinner, the smell of grass stains and lush fields, the shifting light.
“Just to be alive is magic,” he said. “That’s what it’s about.”
Stowers said it is one of the most challenging techniques she has been exposed to, reacting to shrinking shadows, the movement of the sun and capturing moments, even as they are passing.
At 60, Stowers said she only picked up painting nine years ago, and that Boehmer has helped her realize it is never too late.
“When you do get to do it,” she said of painting, “it’s a love affair.”
Boehmer co-founded the Beverly Street Studio School in Staunton in 1992, creating a space where a working artist could teach and find freedom in that teaching without oversight or restrictions to a single art class or semester. He has worked with some of his students for more than 20 years.
“When you teach, and you make a commitment to a philosophy of teaching, you don’t do it for the money, you do it because you believe in something,” Boehmer said.
Janly Jaggard, an instructor at Beverly Street Studio, has known Boehmer for 19 years. In those nearly two decades, he has been both a mentor and a colleague, and through Beverly Street, she said Boehmer put together a program that is entirely unique.
Now, at the exhibition, people will have the chance to understand the scope of the lives Boehmer has touched.
“Where would we be without Ron? A lot of us would still be struggling, and not getting anywhere in our personal journeys about how we put together some visual representation of what it is we want to struggle to share,” Jaggard said.
She said Boehmer has dedicated his adult life to passing on this wisdom, and like the world of visual aesthetics, there is no end to that journey.
“It’s like having a retrospective on Ron’s teaching in the last 20 odd years,” she said of the showcase. “Rather than his [own] paintings, which has its own story to tell, [it] explains and describes the wealth of people that he has taught how to see.”
Boehmer said the exhibit makes him feel like Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn appearing at their own funeral, but laughed when Stowers chided him.
He said it will be rewarding to see so many of his students’ works in one place, and that every work will contain not just his influence, but the persuasion of the artists who influenced him, like instructors at the Maryland Institute College of Art in the 60s, and all that followed.
“You’ll see some characteristics in the paintings that will follow through,” Boehmer said. “I prefer talking about finding your authentic voice as opposed to finding your own style. Be yourself. Have confidence.”
George Dawson, another student of Boehmer’s, also said that Boehmer taught him “how to see.” He tries to paint with Boehmer as often as once a week during fall and spring sessions, taking to Old City Cemetery to practice plein air in a pocket of Lynchburg quiet.
“Ron can do more with a tree or a rock than anybody I’ve seen,” said Dawson. “It turns from an object into a statement.”
Sitting on a bench in front of a collection of his works, Boehmer tugged on his ballcap before any pictures could be taken. The hat has a purpose, he said. Indoors and outdoors, it keeps light from flooding your pupils and obscuring details.
There seems to be an intentionality to all of his actions, including the way he set his chin in his hand as he turned his head for a portrait. The chair he was sitting in, with a metal frame and no arms, had a mesh fabric back and seat. It is green.
