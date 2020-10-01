Bravo! Boehmer celebration showcases over 50 of prolific Lynchburg artist's students' work.

“When you do get to do it,” she said of painting, “it’s a love affair.”

Boehmer co-founded the Beverly Street Studio School in Staunton in 1992, creating a space where a working artist could teach and find freedom in that teaching without oversight or restrictions to a single art class or semester. He has worked with some of his students for more than 20 years.

“When you teach, and you make a commitment to a philosophy of teaching, you don’t do it for the money, you do it because you believe in something,” Boehmer said.

Janly Jaggard, an instructor at Beverly Street Studio, has known Boehmer for 19 years. In those nearly two decades, he has been both a mentor and a colleague, and through Beverly Street, she said Boehmer put together a program that is entirely unique.

Now, at the exhibition, people will have the chance to understand the scope of the lives Boehmer has touched.

“Where would we be without Ron? A lot of us would still be struggling, and not getting anywhere in our personal journeys about how we put together some visual representation of what it is we want to struggle to share,” Jaggard said.