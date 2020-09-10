'Lend Me a Wolfbane' collaboration aims to bring digital programming to kids

Two local entertainment businesses are teaming up with area children to create entertaining and educational digital content by kids, for kids, who may be spending more time at home.

Appomattox-based nonprofit Wolfbane Productions and Lend Me a Princess, a Lynchburg-based business providing character appearances at birthday parties and other events in the area portrayed by actors, are joining forces to make the most of an unconventional, pandemic-induced social situation. They hope to help children and their parents find some fun and relief as numerous traditional life events, such as camps, after-school programs and school itself, have been disrupted, while expanding their own professional horizons by focusing on creating digital content.

“I personally don’t have kids, but I can’t imagine the stresses parents are feeling right now, having to become parents and teachers,” said Ken Arpino, executive director of Wolfbane Productions. “We want to be able to provide some kind of fun, educational content for their kids to watch as they’re stuck at home, and hopefully relieve some of the burden from the parents.”

Since the pandemic, theaters around the world spent time shut down, and if re-opening must have limited audiences and follow public health guidelines such as mask-wearing, social distancing and increased sanitation procedures. As a result of restrictions, some venues have tried getting creative with digital content. With its 2020 season postponed until next year, Wolfbane Productions is one such venue going digital.