Lynchburg’s Daura Gallery changes name to Daura Museum of Art

By Shannon Kelly

skelly@newsadvance.com

In its February 2020 meeting, the University of Lynchburg Board of Trustees unanimously approved the renaming of the Daura Gallery to the Daura Museum of Art.

Dr. Barbara Rothermel, director of the Daura Museum of Art, said in a college news release issued Wednesday that the new name “better reflects our mission as a teaching museum that enhances the University of Lynchburg’s academic mission.”

Founded in 1974 as the University of Lynchburg’s art gallery and dedicated as the Daura Gallery in 1990 to memorialize Catalan-American painter Pierre Daura and his wife, Louise Blair Daura, the establishment has become an active academic unit of the university.

“[It] transforms learning through encounters with works of art, advances creative collaborations with all fields of study, and furthers the appreciation and enjoyment of the visual arts and cultural heritage for all University of Lynchburg constituencies,” Rothermel said in the release.

The museum is dedicated to “collection, preservation, interpretation, exhibition and education.”

Though in-person activities and exhibitions have been temporarily halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum continues reaching out to its community through the internet and social media. The goal of the digital initiatives, the release said, is to “bring the Daura’s collection to them [the community], and keep them engaged.”

The Daura Museum of Art strives to keep with International Council of Museums (ICOM) definition of museums by modeling inclusiveness through innovative, compelling, stimulating programs and exhibitions; being stewards of art and culture “through sustainable and responsible oversight;” and to value creative expression, academic freedom and intellectual discourse, according to the release.