Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce announces drive-in concert

Smith Mountain Lake will kick-off its first drive-in concert this October with Liquid Pleasure as its headliner, and Jo Jo Stockton & SOLACUSTIX as the opening act.

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold the event at Eastlake Community Church on Oct. 23. Tickets will be sold in advance, per car, according to a press release from the chamber.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil our inaugural SML Drive-In Concert and enable music fans to enjoy live music safely while also supporting the lake economy.” said Christopher Finley, executive director. “The six-man Liquid Pleasure Band has been playing for more than 20 years, touring with national acts like Hootie and the Blowfish and REM.”

Other notable musicians Liquid Pleasure has paired with include Chuck Berry, Whitney Houston, the Temptations and Aretha Franklin. Liquid Pleasure has performed at high-profile events, including the Inaugural Ball for presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and for professional sports teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets.