New theater company launches in Lynchburg

“He wasn’t here physically, and that’s really hard for a director, because you can’t get the vibe. You can’t get what is really happening in the room, because you’re watching it through a camera,” Crouch said. “But we cast it. We did it. And everybody was a really good sport about it. They were just kind of like, ‘Oh, my director is on a laptop. OK, here’s my audition!’”

Actors and crew members are all paid for their work, something Hendrix and Crouch said they are grateful and proud to provide for artists and theater workers during a time where many in the industry have lost work.

“This is wonderful that we are able to offer paid roles and positions to people in the middle of a pandemic,” Hendrix said. “I have several friends up in New York and Chicago, and it’s completely disheartening to see that our art form is dying because of a global pandemic. Work is hard to find, so the fact that Christina and I are able to launch our company in this year, at this moment, at this time, is truly amazing, in that we are able to kind of help keep the arts alive here in Lynchburg.”