Pride and Prejudice at Point of Honor: City on a Hill Youth Theatre group holds first outdoor performance

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” is one of the most iconic stories ever created. In July, City on a Hill Youth Theatre, a theater group for homeschooled high school students in the region, produced its first outdoor play on the lawn of historic Point of Honor in Lynchburg: Helen Jerome’s adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice.”

It is also a truth universally acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic has imposed restrictions on operations of theater and live entertainment with guidelines for social distancing, slashed audience capacity and sanitation. An outdoor venue was procured by the theater group to accommodate the public health stipulations instead of its usual indoor performance space at Hyland Heights Baptist Church on Wards Road. The expansive lawn offered plenty of fresh air and open area for audiences to remain socially distant while enjoying a classic performance.

John Knaus, co-director and co-founder of the theater group, said Point of Honor, built in 1814, was a perfect setting for “Pride and Prejudice,” which was published in 1813.

Knaus and Alyson Wagner co-founded City on a Hill Youth Theatre group nine years ago when they saw a need for theater opportunities in the homeschool community. Both had children who were homeschooled at the time and wanted to get into theater. While many public or private schools in the area offer theater programs for students, homeschoolers do not have such convenient opportunities, Knaus said.

“The main reason we want to do it is so that these kids have an opportunity to do theater,” Knaus, who participated in theater himself during school years, said. “If you’re a homeschool student and you want to be involved with this, you’ve got to go out of your way.”