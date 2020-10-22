 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
R&R: Ghost Donkey, Bistro Bros., Fifth and Federal

R&R: Ghost Donkey, Bistro Bros., Fifth and Federal

Ghost Donkey

Joining in alongside other area food trucks in the Aylor’s Farm and Garden parking lot in Forest is Ghost Donkey, the area’s newest Mexican-food truck.

This fun and colorful truck is serving up fan favorites such as tacos, nachos, quesadillas and guacamole.

It’s open Wednesday through Sunday, and we’re most excited to try one of the salsas from its extensive menu ranging from raspberry chipotle to pineapple guava.

Where to find it: 16075 Forest Road.

Bistro Bros. BBQ

We’re seeing double!

This beloved barbecue restaurant located on Lakeside Drive in front of our very own The News & Advance is expanding to open a second location on Wards Road inside the Walmart.

In addition to its mouth-watering pulled pork sandwiches, the owner said he plans to offer pita pockets and fresh-made salads.

The second location will be open next month.

Where to find it: 3900 Wards Road

Fifth and Federal Station

After being closed since June, Fifth and Federal plans to reopen its doors to the community this week.

Owner Josh Read said he plans to give away free pulled pork sliders to show appreciation to customers.

He said he hopes neighbors of 5th Street will come out to celebrate the reopening.

Where to find it: 801 5th St.

R&R: Retail and restaurants

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert