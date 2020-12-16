R&R: Marsh Roots Seafood Company, For the Love of Turkey, Blended Soul

Marsh Roots Seafood Company

Tentatively on Jan. 1, this seafood company is finally opening up its own fish market.

It will be located inside the Lynchburg Community Market 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Previously Marsh Roots was only set up at the community market on Saturdays. They are excited to now call it home!

• Where to find it: 1219 Main St.

For the Love of Turkey

For the Love of Turkey, an Alpha-gal friendly restaurant and the home of the deep-fried bone-in turkey chop, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in January.

Alzono and Tina Washington are the owners of the eatery that serves up only poultry and fish. According to Tina Washington, the deep-fried turkey chop is a best seller.

"If you eat one of these, you'll never want to eat a pork chop ever again," she said.

Alpha-gal is a food allergy to red meat and other products made from mammals. Tina Washington said there is no cross contamination so those with Alpha-gal can feel safe when they visit.