R&R: Marsh Roots Seafood Company, For the Love of Turkey, Blended Soul

Marsh Roots Seafood Company
Tentatively on Jan. 1, this seafood company is finally opening up its own fish market.
It will be located inside the Lynchburg Community Market 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Previously Marsh Roots was only set up at the community market on Saturdays. They are excited to now call it home!
• Where to find it: 1219 Main St.
For the Love of Turkey
For the Love of Turkey, an Alpha-gal friendly restaurant and the home of the deep-fried bone-in turkey chop, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in January.
Alzono and Tina Washington are the owners of the eatery that serves up only poultry and fish. According to Tina Washington, the deep-fried turkey chop is a best seller.
"If you eat one of these, you'll never want to eat a pork chop ever again," she said.
Alpha-gal is a food allergy to red meat and other products made from mammals. Tina Washington said there is no cross contamination so those with Alpha-gal can feel safe when they visit.
• Where to find it: 300 Oakley Avenue
Blended Soul
Combine soul food with Southern comfort food and you've got yourself Blended Soul — a new Appomattox-based food truck.
The truck opened in late November and sells made-to-order items such as fried fish, chicken on a stick, grilled chicken salad, homemade macaroni and cheese and homemade collard greens. Prices range from $8 to $13.
“It’s cooking you get from grandma’s house on a Sunday,” owner Crissy Sampier said.
The food truck will be open year-round and will offer seasonal items during the winter such as meatloaf and chicken and dumplings.
Blended Soul is opened 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays.
• Where to find it: 201 Old Courthouse Rd., Appomattox
