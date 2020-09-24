R&R: Popeyes, Carbon Catering Co, Chic

Popeyes

It’s official and we know people are excited. A Popeyes is working to make its way to Lynchburg and set up shop in the former Taco Bell on Candlers Mountain Road and we are so excited to jump in on the debate of whether the chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A or Popeyes is better.

The company filed for a building permit at this location so we’re not sure when they will open, but we can hardly wait.

• Where to find it: 2802 Candlers Mountain Road

Carbon Catering Co.

This new wood-fired food truck is not necessarily new as it has been doing catering events, but we’re excited it is making it available to the public now!

Menu items include ribeye steak that comes with grilled red peppers and onions with a choice of saffron rice, salad or ciabatta roll for $13 as well as grilled veggies consisting of mushrooms, red peppers, onions, zucchini and summer squash.

In the fall, the truck will sell beets, carrots, onions, acorn and butternut squash with goat cheese and balsamic deglaze. Other sides include fire-fried seasoned potatoes and street corn.