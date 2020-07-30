Renaissance Theatre group finds alternative venue in partnership with Lynchburg Parks & Rec

After a period of great uncertainty, a longstanding community theater group has found a way forward through the coronavirus pandemic in a new partnership with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation.

Renaissance Theatre Company is one of the longest-running community theater groups in the Lynchburg area, bringing art and entertainment to the community for more than 25 years. A nonprofit volunteer-driven organization with actors ranging in age from middle school through senior citizens, the theater company’s usual venue was located on Commerce Street.

The indoor black box theater, seating 75 to 80 at full capacity, worked perfectly for the group as an intimate and engaging performance space — until the coronavirus pandemic came and closed entertainment venues.

As theaters are able to start reopening, strict guidelines must be followed to accommodate social distancing guidelines — and Renaissance Theatre Company suddenly found its usual venue could not accommodate the requirements while remaining afloat financially.

For a while, the future looked dim as it sought an economically viable way to continue its mission.

“With no income, there’s only so much money in the bank from last year. It’s not going to last forever. And then what do you do?” Carter said.

The organization needed several thousand dollars a month to produce several plays a year and pay rent, utilities and limited staff members, Carter explained. Proceeds from the group’s performances helped foot the bills normally, but when they were forced to shut down, funds were shut down as well. Limited grants and donations did not provide enough additional income to compensate loss of performance revenue, the organization’s largest source of money.