Renaissance Theatre group finds alternative venue in partnership with Lynchburg Parks & Rec

After a period of great uncertainty, a longstanding community theater group has found a way forward through the coronavirus pandemic in a new partnership with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation.
Renaissance Theatre Company is one of the longest-running community theater groups in the Lynchburg area, bringing art and entertainment to the community for more than 25 years. A nonprofit volunteer-driven organization with actors ranging in age from middle school through senior citizens, the theater company’s usual venue was located on Commerce Street.
The indoor black box theater, seating 75 to 80 at full capacity, worked perfectly for the group as an intimate and engaging performance space — until the coronavirus pandemic came and closed entertainment venues.
As theaters are able to start reopening, strict guidelines must be followed to accommodate social distancing guidelines — and Renaissance Theatre Company suddenly found its usual venue could not accommodate the requirements while remaining afloat financially.
For a while, the future looked dim as it sought an economically viable way to continue its mission.
“With no income, there’s only so much money in the bank from last year. It’s not going to last forever. And then what do you do?” Carter said.
The organization needed several thousand dollars a month to produce several plays a year and pay rent, utilities and limited staff members, Carter explained. Proceeds from the group’s performances helped foot the bills normally, but when they were forced to shut down, funds were shut down as well. Limited grants and donations did not provide enough additional income to compensate loss of performance revenue, the organization’s largest source of money.
“I had kind of thought we were going to have a problem the longer that COVID went on,” said 79-year-old actor Gary Payne, who has been with Renaissance Theatre Company for about two decades. “If we put somebody every four seats, that doesn’t leave very much revenue to do a play.”
This month, the organization found its solution with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation.
In an agreement made with the Lynchburg Parks and Rec department, Renaissance Theatre Company will become the “Theatre in Residence” at Miller Park Center on Grove Street.
“We probably wouldn’t have found it if it wasn’t for COVID, so in a way, it’s a backhanded blessing,” Carter said.
Renaissance means “rebirth,” and that is exactly what Carter said this opportunity represents for the theater company.
The historic Miller Park Center, which was once a school, features a 180-seat theater in the former school auditorium space, in addition to outdoor room and the Aviary. Partnering with the parks and recreation department also gives Renaissance Theatre Company access to other outdoor venues in parks throughout the city, offering a multitude of opportunities for programming and entertainment, facilitating community engagement while allowing for social distancing.
Megan Heatwole, community recreation supervisor for Lynchburg Parks and Rec, worked with the group to arrange the collaboration and said the department is just as excited as Renaissance Theatre Company to embark on the innovative partnership.
“We see this as a beneficial partnership,” Heatwole said. “They’re the longest-standing community theater group in Lynchburg, and they really emphasized their mission is to serve all people in the community at large. That is congruent with our mission, which is to serve everyone and provide recreational opportunities to all different citizens.”
One hope Heatwole has for the collaboration is to bring consistent, high-quality theater and arts programming to the Miller Park Center, something she has long dreamed of doing for the city.
“Since I’ve come into this center, one of the large goals has really been to establish some consistent theatrical programming within this space,” she said. “We create kind of a trade agreement where we say, ‘Hey, we’ll give you the Aviary for a week of production if you’ll run a theater camp for us.’ We negotiate a little bit like that with these theater companies so that we’re able to provide community recreation programs at a low cost. That’s our goal, is to provide recreational opportunities for all citizens regardless of their economic background.”
Parks and Rec has hosted events such as health seminars, open mic nights for local musicians and songwriters, and various camps for children in the Miller Park Center space before, as well as occasional theatrical performances and programming.
The city’s Parks and Rec department has worked with other community theater groups in the past — hosting performances, workshops or camps with groups including Endstation Theatre Company and Wolfbane Productions — but has never sustained a consistent, ongoing partnership like the one they are pursuing with Renaissance Theatre Company.
“They want to help us serve our mission as much as much as they want to serve theirs,” Heatwole said.
Payne said he remembers taking his young daughter years ago to watch children’s plays performed in different Lynchburg parks. He said he looks forward to getting on stage himself during the new partnership.
“Community theater would strive to be inclusive,” Carter said of Renaissance Theatre Company’s mission. “We want anyone and everyone who wants to be able to have an outlet in the arts to be able to have what we can offer them. We’re going to work with them [Parks and Rec] and collaborate with them to expand the opportunity for the arts for the community. It’s just a win-win situation for both of us.”
Over the next several months, Renaissance Theatre Company will work with the parks and recreation department with programming at the Miller Park Center, including assistance with November’s veteran appreciation luncheon and holiday programming.
Renaissance Theatre Company hopes to one day have a permanent place to call home, Carter said, but in the meantime all are excited for the opportunities with Lynchburg Parks and Rec.
“One thing about life, it’s constantly going to change, and you kind of have to adapt along with the change,” Payne said. “I’m teachable, and I’m looking forward to doing something on the stage at Grove Street.”
