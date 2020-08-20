Riverfront Chalk Festival returning to Lynchburg for sixth year

Artists plan to bring color and beauty to Lynchburg during a time when it may be needed most thanks to the sixth annual Riverfront Chalk Festival.

Hosted by Amazement Square, the Riverfront Chalk Festival usually draws between 70 and 100 local artists to transform a bare, blank parking lot next to the museum into a brilliant canvas.

Previous festivals have drawn up to 400 individuals who come and go throughout the day to enjoy the art and festivities around the block on the riverfront, with food trucks, music, art, and various artistic activities offered.

Artists of all skill levels ages six and up may register in one of three categories — beginner, intermediate or advanced — to reserve a four-foot-by-four-foot square of the mosaic mural parking lot to work on.

Artists registering for the advanced category before Aug. 15 pay $15 for their space and supplies. Intermediate and Beginner artists pay $5. After Aug. 15, registration cost for advanced artists is $20. Intermediate and Beginner artists will pay $10.

Additional spaces are set aside for free-drawing, geared toward non-registered individuals attending the festival who want to get creative. Registered artists’ work is judged once everyone has completed their chalk piece, and the first-place winner of the advanced category will receive a $500 grand prize.

“Especially now, with everything going on, I think these types of events are so important to bring some brightness into otherwise difficult times,” said Morgan Kreutz, director of marketing and communications for Amazement Square.