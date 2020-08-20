Riverfront Chalk Festival returning to Lynchburg for sixth year

Artists plan to bring color and beauty to Lynchburg during a time when it may be needed most thanks to the sixth annual Riverfront Chalk Festival.
Hosted by Amazement Square, the Riverfront Chalk Festival usually draws between 70 and 100 local artists to transform a bare, blank parking lot next to the museum into a brilliant canvas.
Previous festivals have drawn up to 400 individuals who come and go throughout the day to enjoy the art and festivities around the block on the riverfront, with food trucks, music, art, and various artistic activities offered.
Artists of all skill levels ages six and up may register in one of three categories — beginner, intermediate or advanced — to reserve a four-foot-by-four-foot square of the mosaic mural parking lot to work on.
Artists registering for the advanced category before Aug. 15 pay $15 for their space and supplies. Intermediate and Beginner artists pay $5. After Aug. 15, registration cost for advanced artists is $20. Intermediate and Beginner artists will pay $10.
Additional spaces are set aside for free-drawing, geared toward non-registered individuals attending the festival who want to get creative. Registered artists’ work is judged once everyone has completed their chalk piece, and the first-place winner of the advanced category will receive a $500 grand prize.
“Especially now, with everything going on, I think these types of events are so important to bring some brightness into otherwise difficult times,” said Morgan Kreutz, director of marketing and communications for Amazement Square.
Chalk art is not the only offering at the festival. Lynchburg Water Resources will be creating “manhole cover art,” Kreutz said, decorating the streets. String and yarn art, as well as sticker art and a graffiti chalkboard are other programs offered. Food trucks and music will provide sustenance and entertainment throughout the day.
“All the talent in the city is just great,” said Stephen Kissel, education and media manager for Riverviews Artspace in Lynchburg. “Especially the younger kids that are doing these pieces and these huge chalk drawings. Seeing them side by side with professionals, it gives them a chance to kind of be right there with them.”
Kissel has been an artist and a judge in previous chalk festivals.
“It was a great experience,” he said of his experience participating as an artist. Socializing and the “energy” of everyone working together made the event fun and rewarding. Kissel added the event brings more attention to the vibrant arts culture of downtown Lynchburg and encourages community involvement.
Some artists have participated in the chalk festival since its beginning, and Kreutz said watching these artists and their work grow over the years has been a highlight for her.
This year, the festival will look a little different due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.
Artist’s parking lot squares will be further spaced out to accommodate proper social distancing, Kreutz said. Supplies will not be re-used. Disinfectant will be readily available throughout the area. Other programs will be spread out through the duration of the event, and the numbers of individuals participating in them at one time will be limited.
Mask-wearing outdoors when in close proximity to others will be strongly encouraged, Kreutz said, though outside it will not be mandatory. Inside the Amazement Square building, however, masks, face coverings, or face shields will be required.
“We’re really trying to keep the COVID precautions at the ready and at the forefront of our thinking, because we want to make sure that everyone is safe and healthy,” Kreutz said.
While precautions must be taken, Kreutz said she hopes festival attendees and artists will still have fun and find a respite from the unknowns, stresses and anxieties surrounding a pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!