Ruben Studdard, "the next Luther Vandross," to perform in Lynchburg in 2021

American Idol winner Ruben Studdard is scheduled to perform in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts in January.
Called the “next Luther Vandross” during his days on American Idol, Studdard will be continuing his Luther Vandross tour, performing songs originally by the late R&B, soul and pop singer/songwriter in tribute to Vandross’s legacy. Studdard was nominated for a Grammy in 2013 for his performance of Vandross’s “Superstar.”
Studdard was given “the nickname ‘Velvet Teddy Bear’ for his large voice, warm stage presence, and easy confidence by guest judge Gladys Knight,” according to a 2019 Broadway World article, published after the 2018 start of Studdard’s Vandross tribute tour.
The concert represents one of the biggest events in bringing touring artists back to the Academy since the novel coronavirus pandemic struck last spring.
“I would say since the closure in March, this is probably the largest artist we’ve planned to bring to the space,” said Brittany Griffith, director of programming for the Academy Center of the Arts.
Some touring artists the Academy had booked for its first quarter of performances canceled or postponed their shows due to the pandemic, Griffith said. So far, Studdard is planning to continue his schedule.
Patrons can expect a few differences from pre-pandemic shows. Precautions and guidelines will be consistent with practices that have been implemented for previous events this year.
Mandatory temperature checks for every attendee will be taken before entering the venue, Griffith said. Masks are required at all times, for attendees of all ages. There will be no intermission during the show to keep mingling to a minimum. Seating will also be distanced and therefore more limited.
“The excitement of the show and the feeling of the room will remain the same, but just to be able to host this during a pandemic, it has to look a little bit different in order to keep everybody as safe as possible,” Griffith said.
Griffith herself is a fan of Studdard and Vandross.
“I really loved Ruben Studdard back when he was on American Idol. I loved the sound of his voice, and the way he was so emotive during his performances,” Griffith said. “What I’ve seen from his show that is coming to us with Luther Vandross is that he is able to put that same energy into Luther’s music in a way that is very appreciative of the original nature of Vandross’s tracks, while also having his own kind of voice on it.”
Griffith said depending on the pandemic situation and potential for changes to arise between now and January, the concert is subject to change or cancellation, so interested patrons are encouraged to keep a lookout for the latest updates.
The Academy’s complete health guidelines may be found on its website at: academycenter.org.
Tickets may be purchased online, or by calling the box office at: (434) 846-8499.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!