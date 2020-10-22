Ruben Studdard, "the next Luther Vandross," to perform in Lynchburg in 2021

Mandatory temperature checks for every attendee will be taken before entering the venue, Griffith said. Masks are required at all times, for attendees of all ages. There will be no intermission during the show to keep mingling to a minimum. Seating will also be distanced and therefore more limited.

“The excitement of the show and the feeling of the room will remain the same, but just to be able to host this during a pandemic, it has to look a little bit different in order to keep everybody as safe as possible,” Griffith said.

Griffith herself is a fan of Studdard and Vandross.

“I really loved Ruben Studdard back when he was on American Idol. I loved the sound of his voice, and the way he was so emotive during his performances,” Griffith said. “What I’ve seen from his show that is coming to us with Luther Vandross is that he is able to put that same energy into Luther’s music in a way that is very appreciative of the original nature of Vandross’s tracks, while also having his own kind of voice on it.”

Griffith said depending on the pandemic situation and potential for changes to arise between now and January, the concert is subject to change or cancellation, so interested patrons are encouraged to keep a lookout for the latest updates.