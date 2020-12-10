The show must go on: ways to see “A Christmas Carol” this year

While some artistic aspects are different from traditional live theater — having to think about angles for certain shots and strategize best camera locations to maintain a live theater feel — Carter said overall he did not find the changes too drastic, and appreciated the opportunity to learn new things.

“If you really wanted to be successful, you just figure it out and learn along the way,” Carter said. “When we first started this, we figured it out along the way. I think that’s the important thing, is making sure we still are producing theater during this time to give folks hope.”

Striving to maintain ASC’s feel of traditional theater and the intimate Blackfriars Playhouse audiences are familiar with, cameras will be placed in different seats in the theater rather than hanging from cranes or the ceiling, allowing viewers to feel as though they are sitting in the audience, said Ben Steinhauer, video project manager.

“We’re not putting cameras anywhere that an audience member couldn’t sit,” Steinhauer said.

“Everyone kind of divided and conquered,” Burdick said of the ASC team. “Somebody reached out to the drive-in; somebody reached out to the theaters and started working out the partnerships, and figuring out, how do we make this beneficial for everyone?”