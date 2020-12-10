The show must go on: ways to see “A Christmas Carol” this year

Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” has become a holiday tradition for a wide audience. Whether reading the book, watching a film, or seeing a stage adaptation, many count the story as holiday tradition.
Some area theater companies are finding ways to keep the tradition alive while complying with changing coronavirus pandemic guidelines.
After success with its nationally-acclaimed, pioneering SafeStart program during the summer and fall performance seasons, the American Shakespeare Center (ASC) in Staunton is pivoting once again in response Virginia’s latest pandemic guidelines.
For ASC’s longstanding holiday tradition of performing a stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol,” the organization is moving from SafeStart’s hybrid format of both online streaming and in-person shows to exclusively digital viewing.
“A Christmas Carol” will be made available for purchase through ASC’s streaming platform, BlkFrsTV, beginning Dec. 9.
In addition to home streaming, ASC is expanding viewing options through partnerships with a Lexington drive-in movie theater, as well as the indoor Visulite Cinemas in downtown Staunton.
Visulite Cinemas will offer private theater rentals to view “A Christmas Carol” from Dec. 18-24. Tickets for this event will be available through Visulite Cinemas box office.
Hull’s Drive-in Movie Theater in Lexington will show “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 12 and 20.
“In much the same way that in the summer we offered [shows] inside at the Playhouse, outside at the Blackburn [Inn], or at your home, this way we have inside at the Visulite theater, outside at the drive-in at Hulls, or in your own home through BlkFrsTV. We wanted to kind of model the same three inside, outside, at home options that we had over the summer,” said Kelly Burdick, director of development and communications at ASC.
To bring the magic to cinema-quality film, ASC is partnering with local businesses. Charlottesville-based Paladin Media Group will handle post-production editing for BlkFrsTV on-demand recording. Staunton-based Deep Structure Productions facilitated the show’s live-stream on Dec. 4, filming the performance using three cameras and sending footage to Paladin. ASC worked with these companies last spring during the launch of digital programming and BlkFrsTV, after the pandemic first struck.
The actors will bring “A Christmas Carol” to life in ASC’s Actors’ Renaissance Season style, where actors direct and produce the show themselves, taking on the roles of both crew and cast. This performance is the first time since the pandemic the cast has directed themselves for film rather than a traditional live audience.
“It’s extremely exciting, because we’re challenging everything that we’ve been brought up in the theater to believe,” said Brandon Carter, an actor and actor manager for “A Christmas Carol.”
While some artistic aspects are different from traditional live theater — having to think about angles for certain shots and strategize best camera locations to maintain a live theater feel — Carter said overall he did not find the changes too drastic, and appreciated the opportunity to learn new things.
“If you really wanted to be successful, you just figure it out and learn along the way,” Carter said. “When we first started this, we figured it out along the way. I think that’s the important thing, is making sure we still are producing theater during this time to give folks hope.”
Striving to maintain ASC’s feel of traditional theater and the intimate Blackfriars Playhouse audiences are familiar with, cameras will be placed in different seats in the theater rather than hanging from cranes or the ceiling, allowing viewers to feel as though they are sitting in the audience, said Ben Steinhauer, video project manager.
“We’re not putting cameras anywhere that an audience member couldn’t sit,” Steinhauer said.
“Everyone kind of divided and conquered,” Burdick said of the ASC team. “Somebody reached out to the drive-in; somebody reached out to the theaters and started working out the partnerships, and figuring out, how do we make this beneficial for everyone?”
ASC is also offering a “Month of Merry” subscription package through December. Subscribers to the package will have access not only to streaming of “A Christmas Carol,” but various behind-the-scenes virtual experiences, a virtual concert, and a reading of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” on Dec. 24.
Tickets and dates for at-home streaming and Hull’s Drive-in Movie Theater, plus packages, can be found on ASC’s website at: americanshakespearecenter.com.
In Lynchburg, the Academy Center of the Arts is also taking to a digital platform, bringing a two-night event of live-streamed performances of “A Christmas Carol” online.
Performed by the Academy Youth Theatre group, comprised of 30 local actors ages 11-22, the show will be live-streamed from the Historic Academy Theatre’s stage Dec. 11 and 12. The event will be a hybrid of live performance and pre-filmed footage projected on stage. The hybrid format represents a first for the Academy.
“The old saying is, ‘The show must go on,’ and we’ve really had to lean into that phrase this year especially,” said Brooke Spencer, director of the play.
Spencer, actors and crew rehearsed both virtually and in-person following health guidelines such as social distancing, mask wearing, and frequent hand washing breaks.
When health mandates changed in November, Spencer had to revisit production plans, rearranging actors on stage so they were 10 feet apart instead of six and breaking certain scenes into smaller ones to allow each actor time on stage without overcrowding.
Learning to adapt quickly to pandemic changes was an ongoing theme of the year, Spencer noted.
“Any new mandate that comes out, we instantly have plan A, plan B, plan C. At this point, we’re ready for whatever is thrown at us,” said Kelly Brammer, director of education at the Academy.
Prior to the pandemic, Spencer said she had no background in film. Accustomed to live theater, she learned much from Woody Watts of Bedford-based Watts Creative Studios as they worked together to make streamed performances possible.
Filming required more planning ahead than traditional live theater directing, Spencer said.
“There’s just a lot of work that goes ahead of filming that I learned about in this process, which was really great. I’m all about continuing to learn and grow, especially within the arts,” she said.
Part of the filming took place at Old City Cemetery in Lynchburg, including the scene in which Ebenezer Scrooge encounters his own tombstone, Spencer said.
“It’s really just been an interesting and beautiful process of collaboration within our community,” Spencer said.
Spencer applauded her young actors for their adaptability.
“These students have truly outdone themselves,” she said. “They have been rolling with the punches.”
Spencer added she was thankful her students got to learn both traditional theater and film skills, broadening their experience.
The show may be streamed for a $10 fee. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Academy Center box office. Ticketholders will receive a secure link the night of the performance.
“I truly think that our version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ is one of a kind, because it so seamlessly brings live theater and film together,” Spencer said. “We were willing to step away from traditional and create new and unique opportunities. We can still produce theater even if it’s in a new and unique way.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!