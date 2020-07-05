You are the owner of this article.
What's Their Story: Bottle of Tears
Amherst-based author Carolyn Tyree Feagans presents her eighth, and likely final, novel, “Bottle of Tears,” as she slows her 30-year writing career.

Inspired by a love of history and Virginia, Feagans’s latest novel follows Miss Jaymee from her childhood in 1924 through her 99th birthday decades later.

Set in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley, nestled among Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Miss Jaymee endures and perseveres through life challenges while growing in faith, aided by friends along the way. Later, she calls upon lessons she learned in hopes of helping her wayward great-grandson, who faces consequences of poor decisions.

Feagans draws upon Virginia’s rich history with a focus on the Valley and old U.S. 11, including several pivotal historic events, to intertwine real occurrences with her characters’ stories as she hopes to bring history and faith to life.

Shannon Kelly covers Bedford County. Reach her at (434) 385-5489.

Info Box

Book: Bottle of Tears

Author: Carolyn Tyree Feagans

Where to Find: Givens, Peaks of Otter, Centra Health gift shop, Bedford Welcome Center

Cost: $9.95

Publisher: Warwick House Publishing

