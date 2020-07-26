What's their story?

Book: Telegrams of D-Day

Author: Kathy L. Jaberg

Where to Find: Amazon (ebook)

Cost: $2.99

Publisher: Self-published with Amazon

Bedford-based Kathy L. Jaberg, a retired pediatric nurse with a love of history, self-published her debut book through Amazon: “Telegrams of D-Day.”

Jaberg feeds her love of history by volunteering as a living historian portraying a World War II Navy WAVE (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) at local reenactments; serving as a docent at the National D-Day Memorial and the Bedford Boys Tribute Center; and is a volunteer guardian with the Central & Southwest VA Honor Flights.

In this fictional take on D-Day, a child named Lisbeth is eagerly awaiting her fifth birthday in the summer of 1944 in the town of Bedford, Virginia — but that birthday was the day her world turned upside down.

Word of the D-Day invasion in France comes in a flood of telegrams, bringing waves of grief and shock to young Lisbeth, her family, and her neighbors as everyone felt the loss of Bedford boys.

Nearly 100 years later, the events of that day are remembered in Bedford.

Young Lisbeth struggles to understand and process the events and feelings swirling around her.

Based heavily on memories shared by a local resident who was a child on D-Day, research and stories from veterans, Jaberg seeks to engage and educate readers through this first in a planned series of books while honoring veterans and their loved ones everywhere.