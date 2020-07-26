You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
What's their story?

What's their story?

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Book: Telegrams of D-Day

Author: Kathy L. Jaberg

Where to Find: Amazon (ebook)

Cost: $2.99

Publisher: Self-published with Amazon

Bedford-based Kathy L. Jaberg, a retired pediatric nurse with a love of history, self-published her debut book through Amazon: “Telegrams of D-Day.”

Jaberg feeds her love of history by volunteering as a living historian portraying a World War II Navy WAVE (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) at local reenactments; serving as a docent at the National D-Day Memorial and the Bedford Boys Tribute Center; and is a volunteer guardian with the Central & Southwest VA Honor Flights.

In this fictional take on D-Day, a child named Lisbeth is eagerly awaiting her fifth birthday in the summer of 1944 in the town of Bedford, Virginia — but that birthday was the day her world turned upside down.

Word of the D-Day invasion in France comes in a flood of telegrams, bringing waves of grief and shock to young Lisbeth, her family, and her neighbors as everyone felt the loss of Bedford boys.

Nearly 100 years later, the events of that day are remembered in Bedford.

Young Lisbeth struggles to understand and process the events and feelings swirling around her.

Based heavily on memories shared by a local resident who was a child on D-Day, research and stories from veterans, Jaberg seeks to engage and educate readers through this first in a planned series of books while honoring veterans and their loved ones everywhere.

A paperback edition of the ebook is forthcoming from Amazon, Jaberg said.

Shannon Kelly covers Bedford County. Reach her at (434) 385-5489.

Shannon Kelly covers Bedford County. Reach her at (434) 385-5489.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's Their Story: Bottle of Tears
The Burg

What's Their Story: Bottle of Tears

Amherst-based author Carolyn Tyree Feagans presents her eighth, and likely final, novel, “Bottle of Tears,” as she slows her 30-year writing career.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News