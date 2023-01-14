He is a very loving dog. He loves to play with balls. He loves to cuddle. He enjoys car rides.... View on PetFinder
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Virginia State Police on Friday released the name of an 11-year-old found dead last week after an SUV apparently tried to cross the Rockfish R…
A Forest resident has invented FenBlock, which if approved by the FDA would be a prescription-based, self-controlled device that controls the flow of fentanyl from a patch.
Lynchburg City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to designate the city as a Second Amendment Sanctuary, with the vote coming on short notice during a …
Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed plans to bring forth a resolution during Lynchburg City Council’s Tuesday meeting to designate the city as a Se…
Sweet Briar College President Meredith Woo announced Monday she will step down at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 school year.
A jury trial set for this month in a Lynchburg murder case was continued after a judge granted a motion to appoint a new attorney for defendant.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Lynchburg.
A large development under construction in Lynchburg was ordered to pay a fine and clean up dirt that was tracked onto Graves Mill Road and led to citizen complaints.
A Concord man who is among a group of defendants charged in connection with a Lynchburg-area man’s October 2020 death in Appomattox County ple…
