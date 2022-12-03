Tags
There are head coaches and assistant coaches who would fit McCaw’s criteria. Here is a list of potential candidates who could become Liberty’s 10th football coach.
Ian McCaw has become all too familiar with the chime of yet another email. The Liberty athletic director started receiving emails Saturday, an…
Matthew J. Burns, 57, of Rustburg, died at the scene, police said.
The defendant in a Bedford County murder case who is accused of strangling a Forest woman in October has been extradited to Virginia from Nort…
Heritage got the revenge it was looking for against LCA, which had won the last three in the series, and also dashed the Bulldogs' hope for a third-straight region title.
For the first time, football programs at E.C. Glass and Heritage both will host state semifinal matchups, creating a twin billing at Lynchburg City Stadium.
Liberty athletic officials began making plans for a football coaching search Saturday morning once it became apparent Hugh Freeze was Auburn’s…
A Lynchburg man was sentenced to six years and three months in prison Wednesday on charges of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties…
Police say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, met the girl online and obtained her information by deceiving her with a false identity, known as “catfishing." Edwards was a Virginia State Trooper until his resignation last month.
A man died after a tractor-trailer hit him early Friday in Campbell County, police said.
