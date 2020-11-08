Right and fair should be for everyone

Somebody made me realize that blacks had to be in the back; I don’t remember if there was a sign or if it was just “common knowledge.” And I am sure I didn’t know the word for “solidarity” back then but I knew “wrong” when I saw it. I decided to also stand, feeling it was the right thing to do; I got stairs from the white people who were, of course, sitting. But it seems the fair thing to do.

For the next several years I saw much disparity and unfairness. Always being encouraged at home to read and love books, one of my sisters and I would walk to Jones Memorial Library to check out books weekly. One day we saw some black children playing at the end of Victoria Avenue across from the children’s entrance to the library and we began talking to them. We found out that they were not allowed to go into the library, much less get a card to check out books. After all they were black and they knew that was the reason. We began checking out extra books, leaving some with those children to read and, when we took our books back the following week, we would return there’s also. We were all able to read as it should have been all along. It seems that there was no limit to the number of books we could check out so we checked out of Plenty. It only seemed fair. Over the years, after Jones Memorial Library moves to the area upstairs from the city public library, there have been many times when it has asked for money or manage to get money from City Council, I can’t help but think that tax money from whites and blacks alike are given to the library that has such a racial history. Where is the fairness?