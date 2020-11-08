Right and fair should be for everyone

The year was 1949. I was riding the Lynchburg city bus for the first time, my family having recently moved from Madison Heights to Lynchburg.
When I got on the bus, I noticed the bus was filled maybe half of passengers. The back seat was filled with black people and black people were standing even though there were empty seats. White people filled the other seats. I realized immediately black people were not allowed to sit in the available seats.
Somebody made me realize that blacks had to be in the back; I don’t remember if there was a sign or if it was just “common knowledge.” And I am sure I didn’t know the word for “solidarity” back then but I knew “wrong” when I saw it. I decided to also stand, feeling it was the right thing to do; I got stairs from the white people who were, of course, sitting. But it seems the fair thing to do.
The night that happens I wrote a letter to the Lynchburg newspaper. The next morning my father delivered it to the news office, located then beside Monument Terrace. It was published in the paper. I was 8 years old.
For the next several years I saw much disparity and unfairness. Always being encouraged at home to read and love books, one of my sisters and I would walk to Jones Memorial Library to check out books weekly. One day we saw some black children playing at the end of Victoria Avenue across from the children’s entrance to the library and we began talking to them. We found out that they were not allowed to go into the library, much less get a card to check out books. After all they were black and they knew that was the reason. We began checking out extra books, leaving some with those children to read and, when we took our books back the following week, we would return there’s also. We were all able to read as it should have been all along. It seems that there was no limit to the number of books we could check out so we checked out of Plenty. It only seemed fair. Over the years, after Jones Memorial Library moves to the area upstairs from the city public library, there have been many times when it has asked for money or manage to get money from City Council, I can’t help but think that tax money from whites and blacks alike are given to the library that has such a racial history. Where is the fairness?
During those years we would walk to town to pay bills and to go to stores to look around. In Guggenheimer department store there were steps that went downstairs and, part of the way down, there were a water fountain and restrooms. There were signs above them that said “whites-only.” I remember wondering where black people got a drink of water or use the restroom when they were in town. And at Woolworth’s Dime Store, black were not allowed to sit at the counter for food. Texas and had a window facing Main Street where black people could order food to go. None of it seemed Fair and it wasn’t.
My sisters and I took free classes in the summer at Ruffner School playground and at Riverside pool. We learned play tennis and how to swim from EC glass coaches that the city hired to teach us. But there were no blacks in any of the classes, not at the playground and not at the pool later of course, the pool, along with Miller Park Pool, who’s close to prevent black people from filling the pool with “germs.” How fair was that?
I was teaching school in 1965 at the old Brookville High School that was located where Heritage High School was later built. That year the first few black students were “allowed” to come to school. I remember a black girl and her younger brother, who were both in my classes. And I room thinking how brave they were to come to an unwelcoming environment. How strong they were to break the barrier of unfairness.
Isn’t it strange that our society has to have laws passed to determine what is right and what is fair? We should be able as human beings to determine that for ourselves and our daily living. The Lynchburg area has a history of unfair treatment of blacks and other non-white people. The unfairness is not only permitted; it is proliferated. if you have lived in this area very long as I have, you have seen it and still see it for yourselves. It is way past time for changes. We are all the same and should be treated with fairness. It is the right thing to do.
Ann Gorman lives in Lynchburg.
