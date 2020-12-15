 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A year in review: Covering education during a pandemic

A year in review: Covering education during a pandemic

Education stories were some of the biggest and most important stories nationally this year. Locally, they hit even harder.

From college students being called home from their study abroad programs to unforgettable 2020 graduation ceremonies to the zigzagging, ever-changing plans to reopen schools this fall, this beat kept me on my toes. The story about Liberty University students being called home from Rome was essential to tell because it was our paper’s first local COVID-19 story and a harbinger of what was to come.

1. LU calls study abroad students home from Rome

2. ‘Unforgettable milestone’: The making of LCS’ virtual graduation

3. Remote learning: Lynchburg City Schools parents, teachers hopeful for online classes following challenging first week

4. ‘Learn by doing’: Hands-on career-technical courses adapt amid pandemic

Like Career and Technical Education courses, I adapted. I learned new ways to do familiar things. I talked to parents, teachers and students through Facebook rather than at community events. I got used to virtual interviews and I covered school board meetings from my living room.

5. Hands-on learning: During pandemic, Lynchburg-area families look for lessons in a variety of places

While parents looked to community farms and local businesses for interactive learning opportunities, I depended on parents to help me share the impact of the pandemic on their lives and their children’s education.

6. A unique challenge: Area private schools plan for full in-person reopening, see increased interest

Education issues remain at the forefront of our minds as we worry about the pandemic’s impact on students for years to come and I intend to stay on the story.

Honorable mentions:

» Disappointed, but not surprised: City Council votes against Second Amendment sanctuary declaration

» ‘Our goal is to be servants first’: How this seven-member University of Lynchburg fraternity has remained through thick and thin

» Fueling up: NASCAR pit crew surprises Lynchburg third grader

» LCS Board revises division volunteer policy

» Lynchburg-area colleges, community reacts to Falwell resignation

» Lynchburg-area high school drummers work to keep their skills sharp with 434 Drumline

» Bedford County Public Schools superintendent announces resignation

Editors note

This week we introduce something new for you, our dear reader: Reporter's Top 5. We want to tell you personally about the stories that mattered to us and this community in a year that stretched us to new lengths. 

In looking back upon our body of work I hope you'll agree that this community is as resilient as I believe this newspaper to be, and local journalism is too important to do without.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert