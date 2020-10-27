Casino contract has clause allowing company to fall short of commitments

Jones Walker worked with the city in developing the agreement.

Larking said a situation in which Caesars would renege on a part of the agreement - for reasons not beyond the company's control - is highly unlikely.

"We don't expect that at all," he said. "We don't expect to have to fight over a disagreement on this contract in court. They've been very good to work with. The business case for the casino operation is sound."

In such a situation, force majeure would not apply, Duncan said.

"A force majeure cannot be invoked based on the acts or omissions of the party seeking to invoke force majeure and an economic restraint alone, is not sufficient," Duncan said.

It can only apply during a true emergency.

"The development agreement does not allow Caesars to back out of any commitments to the city unless a true emergency occurs and those commitments cannot be performed," Rittvo said. "Even then, this grace period only lasts as long as the emergency does."

Also, any emergency situation that would result in paying beneath the minimum requirement of the agreement would merit discussion, Larking said, adding that he could not think of a scenario that would justify paying below that.