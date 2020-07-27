DRB Letters to the editor for July 27

Concerned for the children
I would like to respond to the letter John B. Carpenter, PhD submitted and was printed in Wednesday’s Danville Register & Bee of July 22, 2020, entitled “Disappointed with school plan.”
Dr. Carpenter, do you sir have children in the school system?
I personally do not here in the Danville School System, but I do in the Chesterfield County School System. My grandson. I still have a great concern for our children’s health, whether they are mine or not. As a Doctor of Psychology, I would hope and pray you had the same concerns.
You mentioned the “only 30 deaths” of children in the U.S. from COVID-19. I urge you to speak to the parents of those “only 30 children” sir, and let them tell you how insignificant their child’s life was to this virus. As a mother who has lost a child in the past, I can tell you sir, you would not get a warm welcome.
You mention there “are serious questions as to whether children normally act as carriers.” In reading, according to Johns Hopkins Research, children ages 10 to 19 are considered the greatest carriers as of July 20, 2020.
If these children don’t have underlying health illnesses, such as asthma or congenital heart defects, just to mention a few, and become ill themselves, there is a great risk the children or the high school student could be a carrier. Being a carrier and having no symptoms, these children would unintentionally infect their parents or grandparents ... not to mention the teachers or bus drivers. Bus drivers are generally men or women who have retired from another profession and are driving our children and grandchildren to and from school to supplement their retirement and to fill their once busy days.
Not only do we have to worry about our children getting ill with COVID-19, but there is another illness lurking in the schools, with their lengthy closure. Water fountains may harbor Legionnaire’s disease with the water supply off for these past months. That is a very deadly disease and knows no age limits.
Life as we know it is different and to ignore that or try to return to pre-COVID-19 days, is a mistake. We live in a new world and have a new norm! We must look out after each other. How do we do that? Wear our masks! Wash our hands. Social distancing. And keeping our children at home for virtual learning until there are no further cases of COVID-19. This will be a long time coming, the way things are going now.
Please keep our children and our elderly safe.
Thank you,
BILLIE WYATT
Danville
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!