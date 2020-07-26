You are the owner of this article.
Break in reported on Old Mill Road on Saturday

Break in reported on Old Mill Road on Saturday

Lynchburg Police are investigating an overnight breaking and entering of a home on Old Mill Road on Saturday.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to the 6200-block of Old Mill Road for a reported breaking and entering. There, they discovered someone had entered a home through a window and later fled on foot. 

Anyone with information about the incident or may have been in the area at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday night is asked to call Officer Canzone at (434) 221-9107 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online atp3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

