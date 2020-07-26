Break in reported on Old Mill Road on Saturday

Lynchburg Police are investigating an overnight breaking and entering of a home on Old Mill Road on Saturday.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to the 6200-block of Old Mill Road for a reported breaking and entering. There, they discovered someone had entered a home through a window and later fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the incident or may have been in the area at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday night is asked to call Officer Canzone at (434) 221-9107 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online atp3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.

