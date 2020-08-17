You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LPD officer injured in crash early Monday

LPD officer injured in crash early Monday

Only $5 for 5 months

A Lynchburg Police Department officer was injured in an accident involving two LPD police vehicles on Monday morning.

According to an LPD news release, LPD is investigating the crash, which took place at about 2:40 a.m. on Lakeside Drive near Moorman Drive.

The injured officer was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The release states no other vehicles were involved. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer N. Hertzog at (434) 455-6047

- Ray Jarvis

Police lights stock image

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert