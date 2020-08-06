You have permission to edit this article.
Wild Art: Oath of Honor

20200807_lna_news_wildart

From left to right: Secily Baker, Michael Donellan and Barbara Gibson recite the “Oath of Honor.”

The Lynchburg Police Department swore-in eleven new officers at the Miller Center on Thursday. The long-awaited ceremony marked the end of more than a half-year of rigorous instruction at the Central Virginia Criminal Justice Academy, which was briefly forced to shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. Police officials hope the new officers will help ease the workload for a department short about 35 officers -- or nearly a fifth of its ranks -- when the group completes field training later this year. 

 Richard Chumney/the news & advance

